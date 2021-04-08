A professional women's soccer team is plying its trade in Kansas City once again.
Kansas City NWSL, an expansion franchise to begin play this season in the National Women's Soccer League, will kick off its first match in its history Friday night. KC will play Portland Thorns FC at 9:30 p.m. in Portland, Oregon, on Paramount+ in the opening of each team's run in the NWSL Challenge Cup, a month-long competition that serves as a precursor to the league's regular season.
The match marks the culmination of a four-month effort since Dec. 7, when Kansas City-based executives Angie and Chris Long bought the assets of Utah Royals FC, which ceased operations following the 2020 NWSL Fall Series. Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also became a part-owner with the Longs.
Friday will mark the first time since FC Kansas City ceased operations in 2017 that the city has had a competing NWSL team. The new club opted to start its first season with the generic KC NWSL name, as the club's rapid founding prevented a full brand development process this year.
KC is coached by Welsh manager Huw Williams, who was a general manager for FC Kansas City until it became defunct. KC's 28-player roster, announced earlier this week, heavily features American players, with Amy Rodriguez — a former FC Kansas City player with 132 career U.S. National Team appearances to her name — given the captain's armband for Friday's match.
Friday begins a four-game run for KC in group phase of the Challenge Cup, with its second of two away matches coming at the Chicago Red Stars at 7:30 p.m. April 20. KC then closes out the tournament with two home matches — held at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas — against Houston Dash at 7:30 p.m. April 26 and OL Reign at 7 p.m. May 3.
The 10-team NWSL is split geographically into two divisions of five for the Challenge Cup. The winner of Kansas City's West Division will face the champion of the East in the tournament final May 8.