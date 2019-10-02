Karissa Schweizer said she needed a personal record to be in contention for the 5K final at the IAAF World Championships.
That’s exactly what Schweizer did Wednesday in Doha, Qatar, when she finished second in her heat with a personal-record time of 14 minutes, 52.41 seconds to qualify for Saturday’s final. The time was also the second-fastest time in all of the preliminary heats.
The breakthrough time was something Schweizer expected before the race.
“I know my (personal record) in the 5K is not really what I’m capable of, and I know I can go faster than that,” Schweizer said Thursday while training in Switzerland.
Schweizer smashed her personal record of 15:01.63 in the biggest race of her career and is now the seventh-fastest American woman in the 5K in history, with the 17th-fastest time in American history.
Surprising in big races is nothing new for Schweizer. She won six national titles at Missouri, including her first championship in cross country in 2016 when she was the fifth-ranked runner coming into the meet.
Schweizer has the ninth-fastest personal best of the all the runners who’ll compete in Saturday’s final. The final will be at 1:25 p.m. and will be televised live on NBC Sports Gold and live after 1:30 p.m. on NBC. NBC Sports will air the tape-delay of the day’s action starting at 7 p.m.