In Knoxville, Tennessee, Isaiah Jackson scored 16 points and Kentucky matched a season high with its third straight win, using an early run to top No. 19 Tennessee 70-55 on Saturday.
While Jackson was intimidating inside for the Wildcats (8-13, 7-7 Southeastern Conference), Davion Mintz was accurate from the perimeter, hitting all five of his 3-point shots in the first half and finishing with 15 points.
Keion Brooks had 14 rebounds to go along with 10 points for Kentucky.
Victor Bailey scored 18 points, Keon Johnson had 15 and Yves Pons added 10 for the Volunteers (15-6, 8-6). Tennessee shot just 32% from the field.
(8) Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78: In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points and No. 8 Alabama came from behind to beat Vanderbilt and move a step closer to a Southeastern Conference championship.
The Crimson Tide (18-5, 13-1) moved within a win of clinching at least a share of its first regular-season title in 19 years despite an off 3-point shooting performance.
Jahvon Quinerly made a late 3-pointer and a clinching free throw with 2 seconds left to help Alabama quell the upset bid by the Commodores (6-12, 2-10), who went nearly five minutes without a basket but stayed in it at the free-throw line.
Maxwell Evans made a layup with four seconds left to pull to within 81-78 after rebounding a missed 3. After a quick Vandy foul, Quinerly missed one free throw and made another to clinch it.
Quinerly scored 15 points for the Tide, which made just 10 of 39 3-point attempts (25.6%). Alex Reese scored 10 points while Keon Ellis had eight points and nine rebounds and also made a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left.
Florida 70, Georgia 63: In Gainesville, Florida, Colin Castleton scored 14 points and Tyree Appleby and Tre Mann each scored 13 and Florida led most of the way in a win over Georgia.
The win ended Florida's two-game losing streak and marked the first win for the Gators (11-6, 7-5) since Jan. 30. Contests against LSU and Texas A&M were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Florida used an early — and decisive — 13-0 run to build a 20-8 lead and never trailed again. Appleby and Mann scored 12 of Florida's first 20 points. Later, Noah Locke buried a 3-pointer with 5:37 before halftime and Florida bloated its lead to 30-12.
Not until Florida removed its starters did Georgia (13-9, 6-9) draw within a single-digit deficit. Sahvir Wheeler made a pair of free throws with 1:44 to go to reduce the deficit to 66-58.
Castlejon made all five of his shot attempts off the bench and Ques Glover was 4-for-5 shooting off the bench. The Gators were 22-for-49 shooting and 20 for 25 from the foul line.
Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 27 points and Tye Fagan scored 14. Georgia missed 40 of its 64-shot attempts, including 16-missed 3s in 20 attempts.
LSU 104, Auburn 80: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cameron Thomas, the reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, scored 27 points, his 15th 20-point game of the season, and LSU pasted Auburn.
Thomas leads all Division I freshmen in scoring 20-plus points in a game. Thomas was 7-of-16 shooting with three 3-pointers and made 10 of 11 free throws to lead five LSU (14-6, 9-4) players in double-figure scoring. Trendon Watford scored 18 with 11 rebounds, Darius Days scored 17, Javonte Smart 16 with six assists and Josh LeBlanc scored 12 with 10 boards.
Saturday's 104 points were the most the Tigers have scored against an SEC opponent since 1994. LSU has won three in a row and is 10-2 at home this season.
Mississippi State 66, Ole Miss 56: In Oxford, Mississippi, Iverson Molinar scored 17 points, Mississippi State picked up 36 in the paint, and the Bulldogs defeated in-state rival Ole Miss.
D.J. Stewart Jr. added 16 points with six assists and Tolu Smith scored 12 points as the Bulldogs (12-11, 6-8) avenged an 18-point home loss to Mississippi on Jan. 19.
The Bulldogs and Rebels (12-9, 7-7) had gone in opposite directions since the two teams' first meeting. State dropped six of its last seven SEC outings, while Ole Miss won six of its last eight SEC games.
Top 25
Duke 66, (7) Virginia 65: In Durham, North Carolina, freshman Jaemyn Brakefield scored the go-ahead basket on a reverse layup with 1:58 left and Duke came up with a final-possession stop to upset No. 7 Virginia.
Matthew Hurt scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who claimed a much-needed third straight win to improve their uncertain chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
Brakefield's scoring drive, while drawing a foul on Jay Huff, finally got Duke a slim lead. Freshman DJ Steward had a chance to increase the margin, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw opportunity with 9.6 seconds left.
Huff got the rebound and got the ball to Kihei Clark, who bobbled the dribble at the other end to lose time and had to force up an off-balance 3-point attempt over Hurt to beat the clock. The ball was well short, with Huff catching the airball and stuffing it in well past the final horn.
Huff finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3).
(1) Gonzaga 106, San Diego 69: In Spokane, Washington, Drew Timme scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, Jalen Suggs added 17 points and top-ranked Gonzaga won its 26th straight game with a romp over San Diego.
Corey Kispert added 16 points to help Gonzaga (22-0, 13-0 West Coast) get its 14th straight victory against San Diego and 49th consecutive win at home.
The Bulldogs are a win away from matching a program best 50-game home winning streak. Gonzaga will have a chance to break the mark next week with home games against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount that were rescheduled to make up for earlier postponements.
(5) Illinois 94, Minnesota 63: In Minneapolis, Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota for its seventh consecutive victory.
Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals to help the Illini (15-5, 12-3) stay in second place in the bruising Big Ten with two weeks to go in league play. The Illini had a 31-8 edge in fast-break points, shot 56% from the floor and forced 18 turnovers by the Gophers (13-10, 6-10).
Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Minnesota with 16 points and six rebounds, with his father, former NBA player Jamal Mashburn, watching in person for the first time in his college career.
(9) Oklahoma 66, Iowa State 56: In Ames, Iowa, Austin Reaves scored 20 points to lead No. 9 Oklahoma to a wild victory over Iowa State.
The Sooners (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) earned their third straight win since a 57-52 loss at No. 15 Texas Tech. But the lowly Cyclones (2-16, 0-13) provided a stiff test.
Iowa State trailed by as many as 21 in the first half before rallying to a 46-45 lead on Tre Jackson's 3-pointer with 11:29 remaining. The Sooners then responded with a 16-4 run to grab the lead for good.
De'Vion Harmon and Umoja Gibson each made a 3-pointer before Reaves capped the decisive stretch with a free throw, making it 61-50 with 4:38 left.
Reaves helped seal the win with two free throws and a long 3-pointer in the final 1:34. He finished 8 for 10 from the line.
(10) Villanova 68, Connecticut 60: In Villanova, Pennsylvania, Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 10 Villanova to a victory over UConn.
Justin Moore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East), who clamped down defensively in the second half.
James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight due to elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6).
(13) West Virginia 84, (12) Texas 82: In Austin, Texas, Sean McNeil and No. 13 West Virginia erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, then withstood a flurry of last-second misses to hold off No. 12 Texas.
McNeil played only two minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls, and scored all 16 of his points after the break. He also committed two turnovers in the final 11 seconds, giving Texas a chance.
Trailing by two, Matt Coleman III missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation with eight seconds left. The Longhorns got the ball back, but Andrew Jones’ 3-point attempt rimmed out with four seconds left — he had made a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to beat West Virginia 72-70 on Jan. 9.
Texas had one last try, with three seconds left, on an inbounds pass after Jones missed. But Jericho Sims missed inside after taking a lob pass from Coleman.
Miles McBride scored 17 for West Virginia (15-6, 8-4 Big 12), which was down 62-43 early in the second half. Taz Sherman, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 14 apiece.
Courtney Ramey scored a career-best 28 points for Texas, including a career-high seven 3-point baskets in eight attempts.
(23) Kansas 67, (15) Texas Tech 61: In Lawrence, Kansas, Christian Braun hit a corner 3 with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points and No. 23 Kansas beat No. 15 Texas Tech.
Ochai Agbaji had 14 points and Jalen Wilson added 11. Braun's 3 made it a two-possession game and essentially locked up the win for the Jayhawks (17-7, 11-5 Big 12). Braun and Marcus Garrett each finished with 10 points.
Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar each scored 12 points, Mac McClung had 11 and Micah Peavy had 10 for Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6), which played its first game in 10 days but has dropped two straight.
McCormack has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games and started the game 7 for 7 from the field. Kansas led wire-to-wire and remained unbeaten since its record 231-week streak of being ranked was snapped earlier this month.
(16) Florida State 79, Pittsburgh 72: In Pittsburgh, Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 16 Florida State beat Pittsburgh for its third straight win.
The Seminoles (13-3, 9-2 ACC) led for over 35 minutes of the game, but never by more than 11 points. Malik Osborne had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points, and Scottie Barnes had 11.
Pitt (9-9, 5-8) was able to shut down M.J. Walker, who finished 0 for 5 with no points, but Florida State used its size advantage and reserves to wear down the Panthers. Nine Florida State players scored four points or more. Walker remains seven points away from 1,000 for his career.
ACC leading scorer and rebounder Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 boards for the Panthers in his 11th double-double of the season. Xavier Johnson added 15 points.
Arizona 81, (17) USC 72: In Los Angeles, James Akinjo scored 20 points and Arizona was better on the boards, surprising No. 17 Southern California and ending the Pac-12-leading Trojans’ seven-game winning streak.
Jordan Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis added 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Wildcats (15-8, 9-8 Pac-12), who gave coach Sean Miller his 300th victory in program history while avoiding their first three-game skid of the season.
The Wildcats controlled the boards, 43-36. They have been outrebounded just once this season. The Trojans haven't won this season when they've gotten beat on the boards.
Evan Mobley scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half for the Trojans (18-4, 12-3), and Tahj Eaddy added 17 points before fouling out.
(25) San Diego State 75, Fresno State 57: In Fresno, California, Jordan Schakel scored 14 points — 12 on 3-pointers in the first half — and No. 25 San Diego State beat Fresno State for its eighth straight victory.
Matt Mitchell and Terrell Gomez scored 13 apiece for the Aztecs (17-4, 11-3 Mountain West), whose tight defense frustrated the Bulldogs most of the night.
Schakel was 5 for 5 from the field, including 4 for 4 on 3-pointers. Gomez was 3 for 3 from behind the arc. SDSU was 8 for 12 on 3-pointers and shot 61% overall from the floor.
Deon Stroud scored 17 and Orlando Robinson 16 for Fresno State (9-9, 7-9).