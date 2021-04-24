Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday in New York for their ninth straight victory.
Derrick Rose scored 19 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title en route to their last playoff appearance.
They are surging toward another one, having moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining.
Randle, coming off a 40-point performance Wednesday against Atlanta, had 20 more by halftime Saturday. The Knicks then broke open a close game while he was on the bench to start the fourth quarter and Barrett made the big shots down the stretch to turn away his hometown team.
Fred VanVleet and Jefferson City grad OG Anunoby each scored 27 points for the Raptors, who were trying for a season-high fifth straight victory. They entered the day tied for 11th, a game behind surging Washington for the final play-in position in the East.
Timberwolves 101, Jazz 96: Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Anthony Edwards added 23 points and nine rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell also finished with 23 points to help Minnesota beat league-leading Utah on the road for the second time this season.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead the Jazz, who lost at home for just the fourth time overall this season. Mike Conley added 18 points and seven assists, and Rudy Gobert grabbed 17 rebounds. Missouri alum Jordan Clarkson tallied 15 points.
The Jazz erased an 11-point deficit with a 12-0 run and took a 93-92 lead on Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 3:41 left. But Towns put the Timberwolves back ahead with a layup and Minnesota held Utah scoreless until the final seconds.
Bucks 132, 76ers 94: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and moved into second place on the Milwaukee Bucks’ career scoring list in a romp over the Philadelphia 76ers in Milwaukee.
The Bucks beat the 76ers for the second time in three days to hand Philadelphia its fourth straight loss. Playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers matched their lowest point total and suffered their most-lopsided loss of the season.
Embiid, who scored 24 points against the Bucks on Thursday, didn’t play due to a sore right shoulder. Simmons missed a fourth straight game because of an unspecified illness.
Khris Middleton found Antetokounmpo for a dunk early in the third quarter that enabled the reigning two-time MVP to overtake Glenn Robinson and become the Bucks’ second-leading career scorer. Antetokounmpo increased his career total to 12,223.
Mavericks 108, Lakers 93: Luka Doncic had 18 points and 13 assists and the Dallas Mavericks overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Los Angeles in Dallas. Lakers star Anthony Davis’ second game back from a long injury absence.
Dwight Powell scored 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, including a six-point run for Dallas that featured the bucket that gave the Mavericks their first lead since the first quarter at 89-87.
The Mavericks swept a two-game home set against the defending NBA champs and moved a game ahead of Portland the all-important sixth seed in the Western Conference. The No. 7 team has to make the playoffs through a play-in format.
The Lakers dropped the season series with Dallas. LA is just 1½ games ahead of the Mavericks for fifth place in the Western Conference.
Spurs 110, Pelicans 108: DeMar DeRozan scored 11 of his team-high 32 points in the final 7:40 and made all 12 of his free throws in the San Antonio Spurs’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans.
With the Spurs clinging to a 104-103 lead with 2:04 left, DeRozan scored the next four points, and the Pelicans could not respond.
The Pelicans damaged their chances by committing 19 turnovers and going 17 of 32 from the foul line. San Antonio made 27 of 32 free throws.
Derrick White added 22 points for the Spurs, hitting four 3-pointers. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 33 points and 14 rebounds, and Brandon Ingram had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Heat 106, Bulls 101: Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Kendrick Nunn had 22 and the Miami Heat held off a big Chicago rally to beat the Bulls in Miami.
Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 assists for the Heat, and Jimmy Butler added 20 points. Miami never trailed but saw what was a 24-point lead cut to two in the final moments.
Coby White scored 31 points for Chicago, and Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 14. The Bulls outscored the Heat 60-45 in the second half, but wound up losing for the seventh time in their last 10 games.
White made three free throws with 30.3 seconds left, and the Heat turned the ball over on their ensuing possession. White got free for a dunk to get Chicago to 103-101, but Nunn made a pair of free throws and Miami survived.
Pacers 115, Pistons 109: Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, Caris LeVert had 25 and the Indiana Pacers had a late 12-0 run to beat the Detroit Pistons in Indianapolis.
With the Pacers down 101-97 with 4:41 remaining, LeVert made a layup to start the run. Brogdon hit a 3-pointer and added a layup, with the latter making it 109-101 with 2:42 remaining.
Edmond Sumner added 22 points for the Pacers. They swept the season series from the Pistons for the first time since 2016-17 and have won 10 of 12 at home against Detroit.
Jerami Grant, who missed the previous game with a quad injury, led the Pistons with 25 points. Mason Plumlee had 17 points and 21 rebounds. The Pistons have lost six in a row on the road and seven of nine overall to fall to 18-43.