JEFFERSON CITY — As legislation to expand the Department of Social Services’ power to regulate youth homes was discussed by senators Wednesday, a House committee expanded its investigation into alleged shortcomings in the agency’s oversight capacity.
Horror storiesThe Senate committee on Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs heard a wealth of personal and impassioned accounts of abuse — stories including descriptions of knees on young kids’ necks, sexual abuse and deprivation of food, bathroom access and oxygen as punitive tactics.
These graphic accounts were echoes of similar testimonies heard in the House weeks ago when the bills were first brought up. Those echoed a long-running strain of similar stories in the media, from a 2002 St. Louis Post Dispatch series one advocate brought in to the investigation in the Kansas City Star that prompted this most recent legislative push.
Advocates made the trip to the Capitol, some from as far as Texas and California, to keep pushing for House bills 557 and 560, which would provide the capacity for increased oversight in residential care facilities.
The bills address a religious exemption in the current law which allows certain facilities to escape regulations that require staff background checks, notification of a child’s residency within the facility and other protective provisions. Missouri is one of only six states that have similar exemptions.
The bills’ sponsors specified that the bills don’t impact any good facilities’ ability to continue operating or faith-based facilities’ ability to continue to run and teach religious programs.
“That’s not church versus state — this is state versus people hurting children in any setting,” said Kelly Schultz, director of the Office of Child Advocate and a supporter of the bills. She said the bills represent “the bare minimum — tell us you’re here and operating in the state of Missouri, run background checks, let us have eyes on the children when there’s an allegation of abuse and neglect … And finally, we can shut you down, as a state, if you’re a bad operator.”
One DSS representative said that the department hasn’t “had the tools needed to keep kids safe.”
Former and current DSS employees detailed many ways the department could be more empowered to adequately investigate abuse in facilities, including mandating best practice interviews with kids and more easily sending kids to receive medical care in cases of suspected physical or sexual abuse. This legislation starts the process of easing restrictions.
Whenever adults are put in positions of authority over children, issues of abuse arise, said Caitlin Whaley, a representative from DSS.
“No one industry is immune from this problem,” Whaley said. “The question is, what steps are available to those of us tasked with protecting children to make sure it doesn’t continue to happen.”
Survivors of abuse, their families and other witnesses were in resounding agreement that this legislation was a necessary first step and long overdue.
“Nobody was there for me,” said Allen Knoll, a survivor of abuse in a residential youth home. “Nobody was that voice. Not politicians. Not my parents. Not my family. I was on my own, and blame doesn’t matter, but somebody needs to be a voice for these kids.”
Expanding the inquiryThe House Committee on Government Oversight has been taking a broad look at problems with DSS that go beyond the youth homes.
Committee members heard from moms who said mismanagement from DSS prolonged the removal and abuse of their children. One mother alleged that “corruption” prolonged the time it took to get her children out of DSS custody and back into her care.
She said when her five children were returned to her, they had been separated and moved through 20 foster homes in a year. They returned with separation anxiety, and one of her children now experiences suicidal thoughts.
“My children were not like this before entering the foster system,” the mother, from Christian County, said.
Theda Person, the wife of Rep. Michael Person, D-Ferguson, told a similar story of court delays and red tape that prolonged her reunification with her child. Her child from a previous relationship was instead in the custody of his father, who is accused of murdering him after his disappearance 18 years ago.
She said DSS allowed her son to stay with his father even as Person made 17 hotline calls with allegations of abuse against him.
“If you want to get down to the bottom of why kids are dying, you will have to hold everybody accountable,” Person said.
The stories were familiar to some committee members. Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, referenced her communication with a constituent who has been unable to reunify with her child after they were removed from custody.
Proudie said she believes the problem stems from a system of DSS contracting with private companies to provide care for children. She said contracting with service providers decreases transparency and makes reunification more difficult.
In previous hearings, interim DSS Director Jennifer Tidball said when possible reunification is always the goal when DSS removes a child from the care of their parent.
“This is one of the issues we are having with contracted individuals who are then allowed to subcontract with other entities to where parents aren’t sure who is doing what for their children,” Proudie said.
Committee members also heard from Kerry Long Rickman, a former DSS employee who said she dedicated 29 years to the DSS office in Jackson County despite low pay and high stress — until she was laid off last year.
“I love my job, I love the relationship and I love making a difference in a child or parent’s life,” Rickman said through tears. “At this point in my career, the skill set I had developed was being used to mold workers, guide decision-making on cases, mentor future leaders and offer peer support.”
Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said she heard of similar layoffs around the state where high-level employees were forced to choose between lower retirement or lower pay and relocation to a different part of Missouri.
Rickman said experienced employees like her are rare in Jackson County, and being laid off would impact the efficiency of the office.
“It’s not just about me. It’s about the competence of the investigators and supervisors who look up to me and depend upon my experience or knowledge to perform well for their families,” she said. “So why me? I should have been the least likely person to be laid off.”