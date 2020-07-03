Dr. Choi, you are a great leader, and we need you. That is why it is vital that you resolve the Jefferson statue issue before the students get back, and resolve it to their liking, not that of a few members of the Board of Curators or Gov. Parson, who are pressuring you.
MU’s “troubles” of 2015 will be minor in comparison to what can happen in 2020.
It would be a disaster for MU and Columbia if we have massive protests here. I am very afraid that if the statue doesn’t go, you will and we’ll all be the worse for it.
Larry Myers is a retired University of Missouri employee.