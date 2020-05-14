There can’t be many people in Boone County right now who haven’t been affected by the angst from the rubbing together of those who see the need to resume commerce and those who want to continue staying at home and social distancing to prevent coronavirus community transmission.
Those who are saying it’s time to shift our local economy back into gear can be heard saying the “fear” about COVID-19 has lingered at a level that is disproportional to the current risk.
Although I may not put it in the same terms they sometimes use, I tend to agree with them.
I think we’ve been “captured” by what I call the “scoreboard factor” (I borrow the term captured from the book “Capture: Unraveling the Mystery of Mental Suffering,”by D.A. Kessler.)
When the “scoreboard” is displayed every day in its various forms — how many cases, how many deaths — it has a psychological effect.
I think in most people’s minds, if the count is being reported every day, it must be serious.
Personally I’ve seen more lives impacted by opioid abuse than COVID-19. We’ve had a trend of about 70,000 deaths per year from various drug overdoses. Yet we didn’t panic every time a loved one had a procedure and handed a 30-day prescription for a narcotic pain reliever.
Our health department didn’t rush into every doctor’s office and tear the “What’s your level of pain, 0-10”, diagrams off the walls (a tool developed by the opioid manufacturers).
Over the last few years, we’ve finally taken serious measures, but this epidemic destroyed lives for many years preceding these recent reactions with minimal notice. Why? We didn’t see a scoreboard every day of those who died or are forever disabled due to opioid overdoses.
As for masks, if I showed you a “scoreboard” every day of the number of people killed and disabled due to head injuries in car accidents, I could make you afraid to get into a car without having a crash helmet on.
These cloth masks so many people are wearing are like carrying a picture of a knife on a piece of paper for self-defense. Yet so many wouldn’t dare go out into public without their cloth mask because that has become the observable symbol of concern that they care about the COVID-19 scoreboard.
A big part of the problem is we have a very low level of probability & risk intelligence. It would be better if we used a green-yellow-red type of reporting system. It wouldn’t be up to me to decide, but I’d say Boone County might still be yellow, or at least close to going green.
A big part of the solution to becoming subject to the scoreboard factor, is when COVID-19 numbers are shared, always have a comparative risk to put alongside of it.
Let me offer one. Do you know that about 5% of people will develop colorectal cancer in their lifetime? (If my math is right, the incidence of COVID-19 infection in Boone County is about 0.05%, or 1 in 2,000 people.)
Despite that fact, typically the percentage of those up to date on screening for this very preventable form of cancer is in the 50-60% range, and we only have screening capacity for around 80% of us to be screened.
So, consider that to be your colorectal cancer “scoreboard” for today.
Paul Brugmann is a Boone County resident who believes being an active citizen is our civic responsibility to maintain self-government.