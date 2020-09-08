I look in the mirror these days only while I’m shaving or brushing my teeth. When I do, the man facing me might as well go ahead and say it: “You are a geezer, buddy.”
True enough. I don’t report for work anymore. I collect Social Security and retirement. Even in the midst of a pandemic and social crisis, I live a comfortable life. Sometimes the self in the mirror seems about to say, “Well, bub, you’ve got a good life now. Be content.” But then lines from a poem I memorized in my twenties come to mind. “How dull it is to pause, to make an end / To rust unburnished, not to shine in use!”
I am not the only retiree in Columbia. There are nearly 10,000 of us. Many face serious health problems or financial problems, or both. But we are a prosperous town, and I assume that other retirees are willing and able to help people who are suffering far more than we are in this time of stress and, often, tragedy. “Some work of noble note may yet be done,” as the poem says. If we are fit and able, we might volunteer at Loaves and Fishes or Room at the Inn. If we have plenty in retirement accounts to last us to the end, let’s remember that this is the time to be more generous than we had ever imagined we could be. It should make it easier to smile when we see ourselves in the mirror.
Doug Hunt is a retired teacher and long-time Columbia resident.