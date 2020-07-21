Missouri football’s Bolton, Whiteside appear on preseason award watchlists
Two Missouri football defenders were named to preseason award watchlists Tuesday.
Nick Bolton, a junior linebacker, was named to the watchlist for the Nagurski Trophy, which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding college defensive player. Defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside was named to both the Nagurski and Outland Trophy watchlists. The Outland is awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.
Bolton’s 2019 performance stood out, as he filled the shoes of an injured Cale Garrett part way through the year. He finished the season with an SEC-leading 107 tackles and a first-team All-SEC mention.
Whiteside made his presence felt with the Tigers last season as he paired with now-Cleveland Brown Jordan Elliott for a notable tandem of interior defensive linemen. The senior finished the season with a team-leading 6 ½ sacks.
— Missourian staff