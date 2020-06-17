Pair of Columbia siblings make Final 8 of 2020 Missouri Junior Match Play Championship

Audrey and Christian Rischer are two of the final eight participants in the year’s 2020 Missouri Junior Match Play Championship.

The pair, siblings, have stayed the course as the field has been whittled down from an original 112 junior golfers across the state.

Christian Rischer beat out Daniel Duffin of Kansas City, and Audrey Rischer beat out Siena Minor, also of Columbia, to advance to the final day of match play, which will begin Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

— Missourian Staff

