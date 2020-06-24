One Columbia golfer is just three strokes from leading the pack at this year's 2020 Missouri Amateur Golf Championships.
Jack Parker, a senior on the Missouri men's golf team and Tolton graduate, finished Day 1 of the 2020 Missouri Amateur shooting a 69 for the course, and just three strokes behind Alex Locke, of Springfield, for the lead.
Locke, a junior, golfs for Maryville University.
Day 2 will resume at 7 a.m. Thursday. Stay up to date on the day by visiting mogolf.org or following @missourigolf on all social media platforms.
Swindle named to 2020 U.S. National Team
Ella Swindle, a rising sophomore at Rock Bridge High School, has been named to the 2020 U.S. Girls Youth National Training Team roster.
Swindle, who stands at 6-foot-2, will be joined by 19 others from the classes of 2022 and 2023. The team will be coached by Washington's Keegan Cook.