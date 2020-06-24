One Columbia golfer is just three strokes from leading the pack at this year's 2020 Missouri Amateur Golf Championships.

Jack Parker, a senior on the Missouri men's golf team and Tolton graduate, finished Day 1 of the 2020 Missouri Amateur shooting a 69 for the course, and just three strokes behind Alex Locke, of Springfield, for the lead.

Locke, a junior, golfs for Maryville University.

Day 2 will resume at 7 a.m. Thursday. Stay up to date on the day by visiting mogolf.org or following @missourigolf on all social media platforms.

Swindle named to 2020 U.S. National Team

Ella Swindle, a rising sophomore at Rock Bridge High School, has been named to the 2020 U.S. Girls Youth National Training Team roster.

Swindle, who stands at 6-foot-2, will be joined by 19 others from the classes of 2022 and 2023. The team will be coached by Washington's Keegan Cook.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.