Former Missouri distance runner Karissa Schweizer continued an impressive start to her professional career by recording the second fastest time in American history in the women's 5K Saturday in Portland.

Schweizer became the second women to run a 5K in under 14:30 when she finished just behind Shelby Houlihan at Bowerman Track Club's Portland Insarsquad meet with a time of 14:26.34. Schweizer's time was faster than Houlihan's previous American record of 14:34, but Houlihan also broke her privious mark with a blistering time of 14:23.92.

Schweizer's time was also the 14th fastest time in world history and is 18 seconds faster than her previous record at October's IAAF World Championships, where Schweizer finished ninth. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Sports Editor, spring 2020. Studying Print and Digital Journalism. Reach me at awkimball@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.