Former Missouri distance runner Karissa Schweizer continued an impressive start to her professional career by recording the second fastest time in American history in the women's 5K Saturday in Portland.
Schweizer became the second women to run a 5K in under 14:30 when she finished just behind Shelby Houlihan at Bowerman Track Club's Portland Insarsquad meet with a time of 14:26.34. Schweizer's time was faster than Houlihan's previous American record of 14:34, but Houlihan also broke her privious mark with a blistering time of 14:23.92.
Schweizer's time was also the 14th fastest time in world history and is 18 seconds faster than her previous record at October's IAAF World Championships, where Schweizer finished ninth.