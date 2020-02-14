The Stephens Stars will open up their home conference schedule against reigning American Midwest Conference champion Columbia College with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. on March 20.
The Stars will play 24 games against conference opponents this season. Their season starts on March 13 in St. Louis against St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Harris-Stowe State on March 14.
All Stephens home games are televised via Livestream.
Missouri tennis reschedules doubleheader
Missouri's Saturday doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State has been rescheduled for Monday due to lingering snow and ice from recent inclement weather in Mid-Missouri.
The matches are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Missouri Tennis Complex in Columbia.