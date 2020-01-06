Missouri baseball's former longtime head coach has a coaching new home.
Tim Jamieson has been hired to be Southern Illinois' pitching coach, according to a Sunday report from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.
Jamieson was Missouri's baseball coach for 22 seasons, resigning after the 2016 season. Most recently, he'd worked as an analyst calling Missouri baseball games on SEC Network +. He was named to the Columbia Sports Commission as citizen at large in December.
Former MU track and field standout named SEC legend
Natasha Kaiser-Brown, a member of Missouri's track and field team from 1985-89 and a current associate head coach of the team, was named an SEC legend, the conference announced in a release Monday.
She'll be honored at the 2020 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, set for March 4-8 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Kaiser-Brown still holds Missouri's school record in the 400-meter race, which she set in 1989 when she ran the race in 51 seconds, 92 milliseconds at the Indoor National Championships. At the time, her race was also a collegiate record. Overall, Kaiser-Brown is a six-time All-American in the 400-meter race.
Brown was also a dominant runner in the Big Eight Conference, winning five individual titles during her collegiate career. Missouri's top team award, given to the team's best overall performer, is named in her honor.
After graduating from Missouri, Brown raced in the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympic Games, earning a silver medal on the U.S. 4x400m team in Barcelona in 1992.
Brown came back to Missouri in 2016 after spending 16 years as the head coach of Drake's cross country and track and field teams. Her daughter, Elle, currently plays basketball for Missouri.
Jemes named AMC Player of the Week
Stephens senior guard Makenzie Jemes was named the American Midwest Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Jemes, who earned the honor for the second time in her career, is the third player in program history to receive the award. She earned the distinction thanks largely to her work against MacMurray on Dec. 30 when she had 23 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and three steals in the Stars' 73-49 victory. Her team improved to 3-0 this season when she's recorded a double-double.
Additionally, Jemes' 19 rebounds were tied for eighth most in a game in the NAIA this season and were second-most in program history, trailing her own record by one board.
The Stars will return to league action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Hannibal-LaGrange.