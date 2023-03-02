Your guest commentary column on Feb. 28 has me in a dither because it forces me to defend our deplorable state legislature.
The column, originally published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, castigates the Republican-controlled legislature for trying to restrict local governments from requiring developers to install vehicle charging stations in new construction of apartment buildings and workplaces. The article accuses Republicans of “blocking the free enterprise system from doing what it does best, letting the market decide.”
“Here they come,” the article cries, “with new laws to empower the state government to intervene in the free market and dictate to Missourians what’s best for them.”
Wait a minute! Seems to me it’s not the legislature, it’s those local governing bodies who are blocking the free enterprise system by requiring that developers install charging stations whether or not they choose to do so.
In the free market system, governing bodies don’t get to specify what features businesses offer. Developers decide for themselves whether certain amenities and features would be attractive enough to prospective tenants to make it profitable to include them. And that is true for modern appliances, expensive carpeting, internet access, parking spaces or charging stations.
The article is also rather cavalier in advising developers that they can defer the cost of installing charging stations by simply “passing those costs to consumers.” Isn’t that a fine way for local governments to look out for their constituents?
Another piece of advice in the article tells developers that if local regulations are too onerous, “just go build somewhere else.” Never mind the jobs and tax revenue that would take from the community, nor the fact that it undermines all the taxpayer-funded efforts of state and local Economic Development entities.
Indeed, by restricting local governments from dictating that developers must provide charging stations, the legislature is (for once) upholding, not blocking, the principles of free enterprise.
Frank Montagnino is a Columbia resident.