Five Columbia high school basketball teams announced players of theirs were selected to All-District teams Monday.
The Rock Brige girls led the way with four players — Averi Kroenke, KK Brodie, Haylie Sims and Mary Primus — on the Class 6 District 8 team.
The Battle boys landed three players on the boys Class 6 District 8 team — Cachao Gianquinto, Tristan Meny and Justin Goolsby.
The Hickman and Battle girls each put two players on the girls Class 6 District 8 team. Sophia Elfrink and Ella Rogers represent the Kewpies, while Eliyah McCarthy and Nautica Washington are the two Spartans.
Jevon Porter and Tahki Chievous are the Tolton boys' two representatives on the Class 4 District 8 team.