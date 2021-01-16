The Columbia College men’s basketball team’s game against Harris-Stowe on Saturday was postponed because of COVID-19.
It’s the first game the Cougars have had postponed all season. According to a release, the game will be re-scheduled at a later date. The release did not provide any further information about the COVID-19-related issues.
Columbia women’s basketball beats Harris-Stowe
Columbia College women’s basketball team beat Harris-Stowe 69-49, extending its win streak to five.
The Cougars began the game with a 6-0 run, and eventually led by 17 points.
Sophomore guard Sofia Popp led Columbia with 16 points and Geena Stephens, Mallory Shetley and Kamryn Mennemeyer all ended the game in double figures.
Columbia is now 7-2 on the year and 5-0 in American Midwest Conference play. Its next game is against Lyon College on Tuesday in Columbia.
Stephens still searching for first win after loss to Williams Baptist
The Stars fell to 0-4 on the year, losing 63-45 to Williams Baptist at home.
Stephens went into the half down 12 and couldn’t cut the deficit. Ida Pieschl finished the game with 20 points and Cedreanna Lee added 14 for the Stars.
The Stars will welcome the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at St. Louis on Tuesday to begin a three-game week.
Mid-Missouri Mavericks get a win over Bible Baptist Thunder
The mid-Missouri Home School varsity basketball team beat Bible Baptist Thunder 77-69 on Friday in Jefferson City.
Paul Hayes, Cole Marks and Elijah Robinson led the Mavericks in scoring with 26, 18 and 17 points, respectively.