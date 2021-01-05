Hickman boys and girls wrestling took home all of the hardware for a third straight year at the annual Battle for the Belt event, which sees Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman face off in a triangle match.
The Kewpies boys defeated Battle 59-9 and Rock Bridge by a narrower margin of 51-22 in a contest that included five wins by default for Hickman. Rock Bridge beat Battle 48-18 earlier in the evening in what proved to be a consolation match.
Hickman girls wrestling defeated Battle and Rock Bridge.
Hickman wrestling is back in action Thursday with home matches against Fort Osage and Holt. The Rock Bridge boys will also be at home Thursday to face Helias, while the girls travel for the Capital City Girls Tournament.
The next event for the Battle girls is at home Friday against Northwest, Raymore-Peculiar and Jefferson City. The Battle boys will face Rolla, Northwest and Raymore-Peculiar on the road Saturday.
Stephens College loses season opener
Stephens College basketball lost 60-55 to William Woods in its season opener Tuesday.
Freshman guard India Lucas led Stephens in scoring with 15 points. Ida Pieschl had 11 points.
Stephens and William Woods faced off against each other twice in 2020, where William Woods emerged with two victories of over 20 points. Tuesday’s win extends William Woods’ winning streak over Stephens to 26 games.
Stephens will be back on the court to face Harris-Stowe State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.
Rock Bridge beats Capital City
Rock Bridge boys basketball hadn’t played since Dec. 18, but the team didn’t need much time to find its footing defeating Capital City 71-46.
The result takes the Bruins to 5-1 on the season.
Rock Bridge next plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a road game against Truman.