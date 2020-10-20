A Jefferson City man has been charged with second-degree murder and delivery of controlled substance in connection with a Sept. 4 drug overdose death in Columbia.
According to the police report, authorities believe that Mark Allen Conn, 28, is linked to a drug overdose that occurred early Sept. 4 at 709 Spencer Ave. in Columbia. They believe Conn sold Fentanyl to a 29-year-old man, which led to his death.
According to the police report, an investigator with the Boone County Medical Examiner said the victim "had two and a half times the amount of Fentanyl in his system" than she had seen cause a death.
The Columbia Police Department found messages between Conn and the victim on Facebook Messenger. Although Conn had deleted his own messages to the victim on Sept. 5, the remaining conversation led police to believe the victim and Conn would meet Sept. 2 for a narcotics purchase.
Conn is being held in Boone County jail without bond. An arraignment was held Tuesday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 18.