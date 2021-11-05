Marceline defeated South Shelby 42-14 in the Class 1 District 6 semifinal game. The Tigers gained control early and led most of the game.
The Cardinals scored touchdown early but failed on the two-point conversion to take a 6-0 lead. The Tigers answered almost immediately, scoring 43 seconds later to take a 7-6 lead.
The game was close in the second quarter, but Marceline broke it open with a pick-six and scored another touchdown to go into halftime with a 21-6 lead.
Marceline added TDs in the third and fourth quarters to pull away for the win. The Tigers improved to 10-1 and will face Highland in next week's district final. With the loss, South Shelby’s season ended at 4-7.