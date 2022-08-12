Mekhia Thompson is an artist working under Orr Street Studios’ Black Artist in Residency program. Thompson receives studio space and the chance to make art representing her identity and image for a year. In July, the art studio launched their Ascension gallery for all of their artists during their First Friday event. Thompson featured very personal artworks showing her journey to understanding what it means to her to be a black queer woman.
Thompson began looking at art with her grandmother as a child. She revisited it in college when she was starting to realize she was different. Thompson came out as bisexual in college and started drawing again as a way to express that side of her identity.
Mekhia Thompson’s art reflects certain characters she wishes to convey. Most of the time, the faces in her art come from family members but are more often her own self-portrait. In her piece “Inside the Closet Out” for the Ascension gallery, Thompson tried to show her journey to accepting herself as a bisexual black woman.
Thompson has gone on a grand journey to discovering herself and understanding the different aspects of what makes up her identity. With her time in the Orr Street residency program coming to a close, she wants to show people that they can be vulnerable.