Donna Noble Cavitte laughs while showing off her headband Saturday in the Lela Rainey Ballroom at Stephens College. Noble Cavitte's family has been in Columbia for generations and has been attending this ball for decades. "My grandmother used to go (to the ball) and we couldn't wait until we were old enough to go!"

 Amanda Lee

The Black and White Ball serves as more than just a reunion for past Douglass High School students. It also preserves the history of Columbia's black community. 

Since its founding in 1957, the Black and White Ball has been held every three years. Though the event initially drew just Douglass High graduates, black alumni from other local high schools began attending in recent years. 

This year's 21st reunion, which included a parade and picnic, culminated with a formal ball Saturday night at Stephens College. With the theme "The Dream Lives On," people came through the Kimball Ballroom doors in their best black-and-white attire. 

Stacye Smith attended the ball for the first time this year, although she had tagged along to other events with her father since she was a kid. Her father graduated from Douglass High School in 1953.

Even though the Douglass graduates who founded the event have gotten older, Smith said the spirit of the Black and White Ball has endured throughout the years.

Douglass High School hosted the 21st Black and White Ball on Saturday in the Lela Rainey Ballroom at Stephens College. The ball is held every three years to celebrate the reunion of Douglass High School alumni.

"It's the next generation of kids and grandkids of those people that are trying to continue the tradition that they had and build on it to make it better," she said. 

Smith said the ball is crucial to ensure that the history of Columbia's African-American communities is preserved. 

John Todd, who graduated from Hickman High School in 1975, shared a similar sentiment.

"You can't see the history (of Columbia's black community) without Douglass High School," he said. 

The high school, founded in the late 1880s for black students in Columbia, was officially closed in 1960 after Brown v. Board of Education banned segregation in 1954. In 1992 it resumed as Douglass High School and was recently restored and modernized.

May Hall, the president of the event's organizing committee for the last 10 balls, said graduates from as far back as 1947 attended Saturday. 

John Todd laughs with his friend of 20 years during the ball on Saturday in the Lela Rainey Ballroom at Stephens College. Todd graduated with the Class of '75.

"So many people moved away, so they started having this every three years to bring people back home, to share their stories and share their pictures and where they are now," she said. 

Win London didn't grow up in Columbia, but he said he has attended five or six of the reunions to support his father-in-law, who graduated from Douglass High in 1951.

There are only 15 left from that graduating class, but they still manage to keep up with each other.

Bill Thompson, who is on the reunion committee, said the ball has grown into a much bigger event over the years. 

"Since a lot of people who graduated from Douglass were getting older, we started getting a lot of the graduates from Hickman and Rock Bridge from the black community, and that's kind of expanded it," he said.

Earlier Saturday, hundreds of people packed the parking lot of Armory Sports Center for the Black and White Ball parade, which included three generations of Douglass High School students.

Mary and Larry Moss arrive at the Black and White Ball on Saturday in the Lela Rainey Ballroom at Stephens College. The Moss's have been together for 17 years and Mary has a beauty salon in Columbia.

As the parade got underway, upbeat music blasted out of cars and trucks that had been decorated to represent graduating classes and organizations dating back to 1955.

Daryl Smith, an assistant professor at MU's Trulaske College of Business, said the graduating classes from the years immediately after integration changed Columbia by finding ways to get along and eventually build friendships with their classmates. 

"That's when I saw a change in this town, (and) I give a lot of props to these guys," Smith said, pointing to some Class of 1976 students nearby at the parade.

Lashunda Glasgow, owner of Como Gems All Star Cheerleading, said the parade marked her cheer team's first participation in the ball, as well as their first public appearance in the city after six months of practice. 

Although this was Glasgow's first time representing the new cheerleading team, she participated in the ball in previous years after graduating from Hickman High School in 1995. 

James Gray dances down the hallway at the Black and White Ball on Saturday in the Lela Rainey Ballroom at Stephens College. "Seeing folks, family, friends get together - this is what it is all about," said Gray. "It's about having a good time."

"Columbia is a magnet," Glasgow said. "Everyone from all over the place comes back home to reunite with their graduating class." 

