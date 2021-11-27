After having the Eastbay National Championship canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school cross country landscape will get one of its two national title races back for the 2021 season.
Saturday will see the 37th running of the Eastbay Midwest Regional at the University of Wisconsin Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Hundreds of high school cross country runners will battle it out for 10 spots to advance to the Eastbay National Championship meet Dec. 11 in San Diego.
Formerly known as the Foot Locker Midwest Regional, the Eastbay Midwest Regional will consist of runners from 13 states from as far east as Ohio all the way to Colorado. For most cross country runners entering Saturday's race, it will likely be their final one, in a field that has no shortage of talent from across the Midwest.
Much of that talent will come from the Show-Me State, with 11 high school boys and eight girls making the trek up to the 5-kilometer course just 25 miles south of Milwaukee.
From state champions to runner-ups to breaking legendary records, here is what you need to know going into Saturday's race.
Chasing history
In 1999, Matthew Tegenkamp from Lee's Summit ran a race of a lifetime.The 1999 Missouri Class 4 champion did what only one runner had been able to accomplish up until that point: go 15 minutes at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Unfortunately for the future Beijing Olympian, that 15-minute run just so happened to be broken during his race, by the man he finished second to on that day, Dathan Ritzenhein. Ritzenhein would go 14 minutes, 55 seconds in 1999, a time 5 seconds faster than Tegenkamp’s 15:00 flat.
While the 15-minute barrier has been broken 17 times since the epic duel between Ritzenhein and Tegenkamp in 1999, including Ritzenhein’s current course record set a year later at 14:35, no Missouri runner has ever been able to replicate a 15:00 run since.
Neither has any Missouri boys runner been able to claim the Eastbay Midwest crown for themselves. Out of the 13 states competing Saturday, Missouri is one of four on the boys side that has never had a runner claim the Eastbay Midwest crown.
That all could end Saturday with Nike Midwest Champion Andrew Hauser. Only in his sophomore year, Hauser has been the record-breaker, with the runner out of Rock Bridge becoming the first runner in Missouri state history to win a Nike Midwest regional on the boys side two weeks ago at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.
In a very tactical race that saw poor weather conditions, Hauser struck at the fourth kilometer, surging out far enough ahead of the field to claim first place honors, winning the race with a time of 15.44.3.
Hauser also took the state by storm back in November, breaking the high school cross country Gans Creek course record at 14:52.7, which also served as the fastest time ever recorded in the state meet. Although Hauser was challenged throughout most of the Class 5 race, he was able to pull away in the final kilometer despite a charge from Liberty North’s Sage Wilde, who will also be in attendance for the main event.
With temperatures expected to be in the 30s in the morning with a chance for precipitation throughout the day, Saturday could once again be more of a tactical race at first, rather than one of flat-out speed. If Hauser is still in the lead pack in the second half of the race, all eyes will be on the 4-kilometer marker to see whether the sophomore makes the same move three times in a row.
However, for Hauser to break the 37-year losing streak on the boys side for the state of Missouri, he will have to go through a Michigan runner of his own. There are uncanny parallels to the 1999 race, as Hauser will have to go through the No. 1 runner in the nation, Riley Hough. Hough comes into Saturday’s race 14-0 this season and is known for making kicks of his own in the final 800 meters.
Hauser might not be the only runner from Missouri to challenge for the Midwest crown in that front pack, with Connor Burns and Daelen Ackley returning to action this weekend after skipping out on the Nike Midwest Regional two weeks ago.
The much-anticipated main event will be the first time this season all three of Missouri’s top runners will go head to head with one another and the first time Ackley and Hauser will go toe to toe this season.
Burns has faced both runners this season and is currently 3-0 against the three top runners,. He has yet to be beaten by a Missouri runner this season. Burns would win the Gans Creek Classic over Hauser back in September, with Burns setting what was then the course record, 15:05.0.
Meanwhile in the two head-to-head matchups against his frenemy, the son of Missouri cross country head coach Marc Burns was able to outrun Ackley at the Chile Pepper XC Festival in Arkansas and followed it up with a state championship a month later, winning the Class 3 title by over 20 seconds.
One might rule out Ackley to win the championship race, but the future Notre Dame runner shouldn’t be discounted. The 2020 Class 3 state champion has been battling injuries all season long, and the two weeks with no races might just be enough to get him back on track.
With no team points to worry about and 10 spots available, Ackley and Burns might work together to get themselves a trip to San Diego this season. Expect all three Missouri runners to be competing for not just a spot on the Midwest roster on Dec. 11 but a chance to make history as well.
Nationals as a freshman?
No matter the classification or circumstances, to win a high school state meet is a huge accomplishment for any runner. To win it as a freshman is an even greater accomplishment. To be one of the best 40 runners in the nation as a freshman? You are looking at some elite company to join.
In the past decade at the Eastbay Midwest Regional, only five girls runners from Missouri have been able to make it to the national championship race. With the times shown earlier this season and a Class 3 title to back it up, Elyse Wilmes could be the sixth runner to do so.
After skipping out on the festivities in Cross Country Town USA, Wilmes returns to action this weekend, looking to remain undefeated in a freshman season that has taken the Missouri cross country landscape by storm.
From St. Louis to Lawrence, Kansas, nobody has been able to usurp Wilmes thus far, with the freshman winning both the Rim Rock Farm Classic back in September and the Class 3 championship race by 21 seconds with a time of 18:28.2.
However, Wilmes has yet to face the top two runners from the St. Louis area, Grace Tyson and Julia Ray, who are returning to action this weekend. Both runners finished inside the top five in the Class 5 race Nov. 5, with Tyson taking the Class 5 crown.
Wilmes will have to be perfect Saturday, as the field is expected to be one of the best Midwest Regional races in quite some time, with a bevy of runners ranked inside the Top 25.
The girls championship race is expected to kick off at 10:40 a.m., while the boys will follow shortly after, at 11:25.