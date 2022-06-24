Mid-Missourians react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Abortion-rights supporters yell as Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to a group of abortion-rights opponents on Friday in front of the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City. Ashcroft spoke to a crowd of around 30 to 50 people.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks to 40 Days for Life organizer Bonnie Lee on Friday in front of the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City. Missouri officials such as Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and State Representatives Sara Walsh-Ashland, and Doug Richey spoke at the gathering.
Representative Sara Walsh sings God Bless America along with a group of abortion-rights opponents on Friday in front of the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City. The singing was led by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. The group joined in song and prayer several times throughout the afternoon.
Jen Roadhouse holds her baby, Mark, in front of the Missouri Supreme Court on Friday in Jefferson City. Roadhouse went to her first pro-life march when she was 10-years-old and has been an abortion-rights opponent her entire life. “(Mark) has classmates who are going to live today (because of this ruling),” Roadhouse said.
Karalynn Fisher, Kaitin Garrett and Elizabeth Copas yell at Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Friday as he walks back toward the Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City. “We didn’t even know there was an event” Fisher said. “We were fully prepared to stand out here by ourselves.”
A group of 30 to 50 abortion-rights opponents gathered in front of the Missouri Supreme Court on Friday to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Several politicians spoke to the group including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. The group listened to speeches, sang and joined in prayer. Across the street, a handful of abortion-rights supporters protested the gathering with signs and chants.