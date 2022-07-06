Milan community comes together for the first soccer games of the summer

Jose Torres lifts his shirt with the help of his wife Veronica Torres so he can show off his new tattoo to friends at the Smithfield soccer fields on May 15 in Milan. Torres said he got the tattoo to remind himself to have the strength to rise and get better after a depressive episode in 2016. Families and friends converged on the field to eat and drink together while watching the soccer games.
Two children run in the parking lot as soccer games are being played at the Smithfield soccer fields on May 15 in Milan. The meat packaging company lent its land for their workers to set up a soccer field.
Despite being the same day as the high school graduation, hundreds of people from Milan came to the Smithfield soccer fields on May 15 to watch the inaugural day of the summer soccer league. Two games were played as families and friends ate and drank together while watching the games. The Smithfield plant lent its workers the field to organize the league a few summers ago. Since then, locals have converged on the field every Sunday of the summer to see the soccer teams fight it out on the pitch.