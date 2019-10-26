The husband of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge was arrested Friday on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.
Joseph Elledge, 23, was arrested by the Columbia Police Department and booked into the Boone County Jail on Friday, according to online jail records. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Evidence of child abuse and neglect was discovered during the missing person investigation, leading to his arrest, police spokesperson Steve Sapp said in an email.
The investigation is ongoing, Sapp said. There is no other information to share at this time, he said.
Police also announced Friday that they are opening a criminal investigation into Mengqi Ji Elledge’s disappearance. She was last seen in her home on the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Her husband reported her missing early the next morning.
Detectives say they now suspect foul play in her disappearance.
Elledge is a Chinese woman with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, according the police. She is between 5-foot-1 and 5-3 and weighs about 105 pounds.
Police asked anyone with information regarding her disappearance to immediately contact the Columbia Police Department.