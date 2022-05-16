Missouri added grad transfer quarterback Jack Abraham as a preferred walk-on, Abraham announced Monday morning on Twitter.
Abraham, 24 (25 in October), will have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job after transferring from Mississippi State, where he did not play a snap, missing all of the 2021 season because of injury. He arrived in Starkville last year after three at Southern Miss.
According to PowerMizzou, Abraham believes he has a good chance to earn a scholarship with a strong showing in summer camp.
In Abraham's most recent season, 2020, he threw for 8.2 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in five games, losing four of them. For context, those losses fell mostly on the shoulders of a defense that failed to hold their opponent under 30 points even one time.
Abraham led Southern Miss to the Armed Forces bowl in 2019, when they lost to Tulane.
Because of two redshirts and a COVID year, this will be Abraham’s seventh season in college football. The Oxford, Mississippi, product redshirted his true freshman year at Louisiana Tech in 2016 then spent a year at Northwest Mississippi Community College before three years at Southern Miss and one at Mississippi State.
He'll join a quarterback competition that includes redshirt sophomore Brady Cook, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and true freshman Sam Horn, if Horn stays committed to Missouri. He will almost certainly be selected in this year's MLB Draft.