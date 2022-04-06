The Missouri House of Representatives gave initial approval Wednesday to two joint resolutions that would tighten requirements on the votes needed to pass constitutional amendments.
The first resolution, HJR 132, would require a majority vote in over half Missouri’s districts, as well as a statewide majority vote, to pass a constitutional amendment.
It would apply to passage of proposed constitutional ballot initiatives. Bill sponsor Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner, clarified that it would not change how constitutional amendments get onto the ballot.
“Fifty percent of the state as a whole must agree, and 50% of your representative districts have to agree,” Kidd said. “So that equalizes it out across the state.”
This would give urban centers and rural centers an equal voice by requiring a cross-sectional consensus, Kidd said.
Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City, said he didn’t agree with the motivation of the bill.
“This is another attempt to try to limit American democracy,” Adams said. “There’s a bait-and-switch that is trying to cover up something and deny the citizens their rights. It is not democracy. It is not Missouri’s way.”
Melissa Vatterott from the Missouri Coalition for the Environment said in a witness testimony she opposed the resolution.
“This would make it significantly more difficult for Missourians to pass amendments that could meaningfully improve their lives,” Vatterott said. “It also seems to be a thinly veiled effort to devalue the votes in Missouri’s more popular areas in comparison to more rural areas.”
Kidd said this bill would ensure that “everybody in the state and Republic’s district have to agree.”
The second resolution, HJR 133, would require a simple majority of registered voters to pass a citizen-led ballot initiative, rather than a simple majority of votes cast.
Bill sponsor Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic, said this resolution would “ensure general consensus for Missourians, not just partisan politics.”
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said it would make the initiative petition process more difficult because not all registered voters vote.
In witness testimony, Kane Sheek of the Missouri Sierra Club opposed the resolution.
“The legislature should follow the will of the people instead of attempting to grab power by limiting our ability to make decisions for ourselves,” Sheek said.
Davidson said votes should go beyond partisan lines.
“I think that they want more consensus and more enthusiasm when it comes to change,” Davidson said. “I would like to see constitution limits that are transcending partisan politics.”