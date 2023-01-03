Missouri men's basketball faces a tough challenge as it attempts to survive its first week in the AP Poll, where the Tigers were ranked No. 20, with a matchup against No. 13 Arkansas.
The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and can be seen on SEC Network.
The Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) have been on a different trajectory than the Tigers in recent seasons. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has helped his side reach Elite Eight in back-to-back seasons, including a 78-69 loss to Duke last campaign.
However, the Tigers have clicked in unprecedented fashion under coach Dennis Gates, earning an impressive victory over a ranked Illinois side, before opening SEC play with an upset-win over Kentucky. Conversely, Arkansas still seeks its first SEC win. The Razorbacks lost 60-57 to LSU, which saw them drop four spots in the AP Poll.
Arkansas had to replace several players from its Elite Eight run, but did so in impressive fashion, bringing in the nation's second-ranked 2022 recruiting Class according to 247Sports, and help sustain its place amongst college basketball's elite.
One recognizable name for Missouri fans on this seasons' Razorbacks side is former MU forward Trevon Brazile, who transferred to Arkansas after impressing in a limited role for the Tigers. However, Brazile, who was performing well for the Razorbacks in their opening games, sustained a season-ending ACL tear against UNC Greensboro.
Arkansas impressive 2022 Class also took a hit already this season. Five-star freshman Nick Smith Jr., considered one of the top NBA prospects, is out indefinitely after impressing in five games for the Razorbacks.
However, the talent and depth of Arkansas still makes it a difficult test for the Tigers. Both of Arkansas' other two five-star freshmen, 6-foot-7 inch guards Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black, possess considerable length in the backcourt, while Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV leads the Razorbacks in scoring with 17.9 points per game.
Missouri biggest struggles so far have come against sides that can knock down 3s. In its only loss of the season to Kansas, the Jayhawks made 45.5% of its 3s. In the Tigers' close wins away from home over Wichita State and UCF, the Shockers and Knights shot 41.4% and 46.4% from deep, respectively.
Arkansas doesn't take a lot of 3s, attempting just 16.2 per game and averaging just 30% from deep this season, the 326th best mark in the nation. However, the Razorbacks present a very different challenge. They play fast, and can turn teams over with, averaging 10.5 steals per game, the ninth best mark in the nation, and use their length well inside with 4.8 blocks per game.
LSU was able to defeat Arkansas through stingy defense and its ability to make difficult shots inside. Arkansas length can cause problems for a smaller Missouri side, but if the Tiger guards can show the toughness and poise that helped carry them in the Kentucky and Illinois matchups, they might be able to frustrate yet another younger opponent this season.
Kobe Brown, who has played the best two games of his collegiate career in Missouri's last two matchups, will need to continue his stellar form to withstand the Razorbacks' length in the paint.
If Gates and the Tigers can emerge unbeaten from a difficult run of four games, earning wins over UCF and Illinois, then Kentucky and Arkansas to begin conference play, Missouri has a chance to propel itself even further past preseason expectations, and prove it can win in a difficult conference road environment.