A Missouri prosecutor said Wednesday that he will not charge a white man for killing a Black neighbor, agreeing with the finding of a coroner's inquest that the shooting was justifiable self-defense.
Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney David S. Smith also provided a statement offering a lengthy explanation of the events that led to the shooting death of Justin King on Nov. 3. King, 28, was killed by a neighbor in a trailer park in Bourbon, Missouri, a town of 1,600 residents about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis.
King's family, civil rights leaders and other neighbors have questioned why the shooter wasn't charged. Though investigators initially indicated the shooting appeared to be in self-defense, a coroner's inquest jury was convened Tuesday. The jury’s decision carries no legal weight — it’s still up to the prosecutor to decide on charges.
The six-member jury agreed with the sheriff's department in finding the shooting justified. Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr., who attended the inquest, called the decision disappointing.
Smith said King was initially angered on Nov. 23 when a neighbor accused him of letting her dogs off their chains. Smith said the man who eventually shot King went to King's home to calm him down. King's interior surveillance video and audio showed a “friendly interaction” ending with King saying to the man, “Love you, bro," Smith said.
But about 50 minutes later, King's behavior changed drastically for a reason that even his girlfriend and daughter, who were present, didn't understand, Smith said. King's security video showed King running out of his home, yelling incoherently, Smith said.
The video showed King banging on the man's door, then eventually making his way into his home. Smith said there was no video footage from inside that house, but a struggle spilled outside onto a porch. Smith said the shooter had a gun in his hand and King fell to the ground. He had been shot three times, including a fatal shot to the heart.
The shooter told authorities that inside the house, King had threatened to kill him, threw one TV across the room and damaged another. The man said he grabbed a gun and tried to run away but King caught him, leading to the fatal encounter.
A deputy coroner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that King had THC from marijuana, nicotine, caffeine, methamphetamine and amphetamines in his system at the time of his death. She said the level of meth was below the level considered by scientists to cause violent outbursts.
Missouri’s “castle doctrine” law allows for deadly force against intruders.
Suspect in double killing in Kirksville in custody
KIRKSVILLE — A Kirksville man charged with killing two people, including an 18-month-old child, and wounding two others has been arrested after 11 days on the run, police said.
Anquan “AJ” Glover, 22, was arrested Monday by U.S. marshals and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers at a hotel in the Belton area after investigators received a tip he was there, KTVO reported.
Glover and a co-defendant, Ray Rijos, 52, of Kirksville, are both charged with 14 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.
They are suspects in the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Braxton Cottrill and 18-month-old Parker Sizemore and the wounding of two other people at an apartment in Kirksville on Dec. 30.
Rios was arrested at his Kirksville home on Jan. 2.
Authorities have not said what prompted the shootings but said the suspects and victims knew each other and it was not a random shooting.
The Cass County Sheriff's office said Glover is also charged in that county with second-degree property damage and obstructing police by giving false information in Jackson County.
St. Louis County Prosecutor: No charges in woman's death
ST. CHARLES — A man who shot a woman to death during an apparent robbery attempt in north St. Louis County this week will not face charges because the shooting was justified, authorities said Wednesday.
The shooting of Shabria Furlow, 23, of Bridgeton early Tuesday was self-defense, said Christopher King, a spokesman for the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office.
Furlow was with four men, two of them armed, when the man confronted them at a home in Glasgow Village. They were trying to commit a robbery or home invasion, police said.
Furlow and the man who shot her knew each other from Arkansas, where Furlow has many relatives. The man was visiting the home where the shooting occurred, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Police haven’t caught the men who were with Furlow so they don’t know their motive for the confrontation.
The man who shot Furlow has cooperated with authorities, police said.