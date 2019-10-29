Since 1953, more than 3700 disaster declarations have been recorded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. California and Texas top the list with 306 and 265 disasters respectively, according to the FEMA data. Missouri ranks 19th with 71 disaster events.
A research organization, move.org, conducted a study by looking at data from 2008 and 2018 and created a list of five states that lost the most money to natural disasters. Texas was on top of the list with more than $50 billion spent on property damage followed by Louisiana with more than $11 billion.
Where is Missouri in disaster events? Please refer to the interactive graphic below to find out.