Missouri’s online ordering system for free at-home coronavirus testing kits was paused Wednesday to allow the provider to catch up with demand. Ordering is expected to reopen Thursday morning.
The system also paused last week for a day because of the overwhelming number of requests.
In order to ensure that kits are shipped quickly, state officials said a limited supply will be available each day through January. If the ordering site says the limit has been reached, check back the following day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Dec. 27.
Officials also asked Missourians not to stockpile the tests. Only request the kits for immediate testing needs.
“With the high case rates and limited testing supplies available nationwide, now is the time to utilize these tests especially for those who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have had exposure to a COVID-19 positive case,” the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services stated in a news release.
If the COVID-19 positivity rate in Missouri increases significantly, the state may work with the vendor to increase the daily ordering allotment, according the news release.
Missouri’s average positivity rate over the past seven days is 28%. That means about one out of every four coronavirus tests is coming back positive, and many cases are likely going undetected.
Over the past week, an average of 7,223 Missourians a day have tested positive for the coronavirus — more than double the number two weeks ago.
Once ordered online, the testing kit typically arrives in two days. The kit is good for six months. Once the sample is collected, it must be returned via FedEx within 24 hours using the kit’s free shipping envelope.
Users must provide an email address in order to receive the test result.
If users need help with navigating the online ordering system or shipping, they can call a support hotline at 626-434-3596.
With at-home testing kids hard to come by and testing appointments booked up at pharmacies and clinics, hospital leaders say many residents are jamming emergency rooms seeking tests.
“A lot of it is patients with milder symptoms who just want to know if they have COVID or not, and then there’s patients coming in who just want to be tested from exposure,” to an infected person, said Dr. Alok Sengupta of Mercy St. Louis Hospital.
This can overwhelm the system because providers in the emergency room are required to screen all people seeking care to make sure they are not experiencing an emergency, he said.
Seriously ill people are seen first, but the seriousness of some patient complaints are not immediately obvious, and full emergency rooms means it can take longer to get to those patients.
“There are times when someone has a chief complaint that doesn’t necessarily sound emergent and their vital signs are normal, but once we see them and do tests, we find out there is something emergent going on, that’s who our concern is for, patients who fall into that bucket,” Sengupta said.
He urged residents with mild or no symptoms to seek testing options through their doctor or visit a state testing site or clinic.
“When you use the emergency department for those tests,” he said, “it affects care of those patients who are really truly needing emergent care.”
The state health department also provides testing locations across the state. A central Missouri testing site is located at the American Legion parking lot on Tanner Bridge Road in Jefferson City.
It is open for testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and 23.
Preregistration and appointments are required. Residents can go online to health.mo.gov/communitytest to sign up and see a full list of testing events. They can also call 877-435-8411 for help.