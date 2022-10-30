John Payne’s voice has changed since middle school. So has his relationship with marijuana.
In sixth grade, Payne was the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) essay winner in his class. After trying pot later in life, he reversed course and became a disciple.
“When I tried marijuana, I felt like I had been deceived,” he said. “It offended me on a moral level. It wasn’t this dramatic thing it had been portrayed to me, and I went at it with the zeal of conversion.”
For the past four years, Payne has dedicated nearly all of his time to gathering support for Amendment 3, likely the most high-profile proposition on the November ballot.
If approved, it would allow adults 21 and older in Missouri to possess, consume, purchase and cultivate marijuana. It would also expunge non-violent marijuana offenders’ records and levy a 6% tax on sales across the state.
Payne is campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, which spent $6 million gathering the 400,000 signatures needed to quality for the ballot. He also founded and managed the successful campaign to legalize medical marijuana in Missouri in 2018.
The state in 2021 had more than 200,000 active medical marijuana patients and is now nearing $500 million in sales, according to Legal Missouri.
Citizen with a cause
Legalizing marijuana is a personal liberties issue for Payne.
“I think that is something that appeals to libertarians, conservatives and liberals,” he said. “The government shouldn’t be able to lock someone into jail for this.”
His priorities of honesty and straightforwardness have always influenced his resolve to put his weight behind issues he believes in.
“He’s always had a cause,” said his father, Allen Payne. “He’s always been willing to work really hard to make that a reality.”
His candid nature serves him well in outreach, but it can make him a polarizing figure during election season. As a seasoned speaker and advocate, Payne prefers candid conversations.
“I try to be honest and not sugarcoat anything,” he said. “It can be an asset, but it can be really hard.”
For him and other Amendment 3 supporters, the upcoming election is full of uncertainty.
A September poll by the Remington Research Group found only 43% of respondents supported Amendment 3, compared to 47% against and 10% unsure.
Political divide
Public positions on the ballot proposition represent a wide range of political views.
Those in favor point to job growth, increase in tax revenue, safer products, redistribution of scarce criminal justice resources and a less punitive system for ordinary Missourians.
But some legalization advocates say the 30-page bill is too restrictive, and passage allows only limited quantities to be bought and sold.
Opponents object to the possibility that current medical marijuana businesses would be first in line to get recreational licenses. Still others claim it would negatively affect people of color and low-income Missourians. Law enforcement officials worry that it makes users of marijuana a protected class.
Chris Chesley, a volunteer on Payne’s campaigns, has observed the different public reactions to medical and recreational legalization initiatives.
“I think it [the adult use campaign] draws out a lot more positive and negative from people on both sides.” he said. “People feel strongly about it.”
In the face of criticism, Payne focuses on Missouri’s current political climate and its limitations.
“This grassroots support is precisely why out of more than 90 ballot measures and referendums filed in Missouri this cycle, the campaign to legalize and expunge is the only one with enough support to make the ballot,” Payne said in September.
Formative years
Growing up in Poplar Bluff as the youngest of three, Payne dove into reading and fostered a questioning spirit.
“You know, my sister is 12 years older than me. My brother is eight years older,” he said. “So, at one point, when I was younger, I asked my parents, ‘Was I an accident?’ I remember they said ‘You’re a surprise.’ ”
He continued to pursue his interests at Washington University in St. Louis where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and served as vice president of Students for a Sensible Drug Policy.
He joined Show-Me Cannabis Regulation’s board of directors in November 2011 and became a regional campaign manager during the 2012 campaign. He’s been a member of political boards and marijuana advocacy teams ever since.
Chesley, who has known Payne for more than 10 years, speaks to his longstanding desire to help Missourians.
“John’s passion for reforming drug laws and wanting to see more fair treatment for law when it comes to possession is pretty admirable,” Chesley said. “It’s not, he’s not doing it for him. He’s doing it for Missouri as a whole.”
Beliefs evolved
Although Payne’s political beliefs have evolved through conservatism in his career, he now identifies most closely as a libertarian.
His writing has appeared in the Journal of Libertarian Studies, the Young American Revolution, The Week and other publications.
“Our work has been covered in almost every single major newspaper in Missouri,” Payne said. “Writing about this controversial topic like I do will get that kind of attention.”
Support for marijuana legalization varies throughout his extended family, but some of Payne’s relatives have their own connections to the drug.
“My uncle, his girlfriend at the time and his best friend were the first three people in Butler County to be arrested for marijuana,” Payne said. “He was actually growing marijuana in my grandparents’ flower shop. So there’s kind of a family history of this issue.”
Outside the political sphere, Payne focuses on building relationships and maximizing his physical health. When he’s not at home in St. Louis with husband Johnathan Brace or dog Jonas, Payne captains a local rugby team, the St. Louis Crusaders.
Regardless of the year or the amount of publicity he faces, Payne finds a great deal of his support from the people in his life.
“I’m pretty active in the gay community, and that’s a community that obviously values personal autonomy,” he said. “Most of my personal contacts are also supportive of the issues I represent, so the only time I see loudly opposing people is election season.”