Missouri’s offense seems hopeless at times.
After a 66-64 home loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday, Missouri’s postseason hopes appear hopeless as well.
A home loss to Texas A&M, the nation’s 160th ranked team according to popular statistics website KenPom, is the Tigers’ worst loss all season besides a loss against Charleston Southern.
In a game where Missouri shot horribly from the field (31%), the Tigers still had a chance at the end of the game, largely because of their historic shooting from the free-throw line.
Missouri set the all-time record for consecutive made free throws Tuesday, making 54 straight dating back to the Alabama game to break 2005 Wake Forest’s record.
Success at the charity stripe is supposed to correlate to victories but not in Missouri’s case: The Tigers dropped both games across which they set the record.
In a game where Missouri set a free-throw record, the Tigers seemed disinterested in getting to the line. Missouri shot its most 3-pointers in a game all season against the Aggies and converted on just 9 of 35 attempts (26%).
The Tigers took their first eight shots from 3, making just one, and didn't slow down from there, taking 70% of their total attempts from long range.
Twenty-six free-throw attempts is not necessarily a low total but there were long stretches were the Tigers seemingly settled for long jumpers as opposed to attacking the rim, a source of much of their offensive success against Florida and Alabama.
Mark Smith led the Tigers with 19 points on 6 of 15 shooting. Dru Smith was close behind with 18 points, eight assists and an impressive eight rebounds. Torrence Watson was the final Tiger in double figures, scoring 11 points though his last-second 3 bounced out.
In a matchup of the 278th and 107th ranked offenses in the country, many expected ugly basketball. They were right.
Missouri started and ended the first half in the same way: Dru Smith assisting a Mark Smith 3-pointer. The ugly part was everything in between. At one point the Tigers missed nine straight shots only for Texas A&M to outdo them, missing 10 straight just after.
Missouri’s 3-point shot was a good barometer for their offensive success. The Tigers took their first eight attempts from 3-point range, only making one, but finished the half 5-16 from 3. As the 3-point shots started to fall Missouri gained confidence on offense on its way to a 32-27 halftime lead.
Aggies’ forward Josh Nebo, second in the nation in field goal percentage, scored five of his team’s first seven points, but two quick fouls limited him to just eight first-half minutes in what was a nice respite for the Tigers, who have struggled against SEC bigs early on in conference play.
Nebo made an instant impact when Aggies’ coach Buzz Williams inserted him back into the lineup to begin the second half, helping spark a 12-2 Texas A&M run to begin the half. The senior drew quick fouls on an overmatched Reed Nikko and finished with 14 points on an impressive 5-6 shooting.