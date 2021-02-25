The Tigers will be staying south for the weekend, leaving the Florida sun for Alabama.
Missouri softball looks to continue its conquering of the southeast Friday through Sunday in Mobile, Alabama. Middle Tennessee State, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Northwestern State will join the Tigers and the hosts, South Alabama.
Playing in the sun belt has treated Missouri well. The team has gone 7-2 to start the season, with all the games in Florida. That record includes Top 25 victories over Florida State and Central Florida. Those big wins — combined with a powerful early-season offense — have propelled the Tigers to the No. 20 spot in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association rankings.
Missouri's offense has averaged nearly eight runs a game, scoring 71 in its first nine contests.
Missouri has been held under six runs just once, in a 9-2 loss in its second game of the season against Florida State.
The Tigers have had a number of contributors in their strong start, starting with leadoff hitter Brooke Wilmes. The senior center fielder is batting .500, collecting at least one hit in every game since the loss to Florida State, leading the team with 16. Wilmes also shares the team high in RBI with 11, alongside catcher Hatti Moore. Moore has a team-high five home runs.
Even with hits in half of her at bats, Wilmes trails 3B Kimberly Wert in batting average. Hitting .517, Wert has been a force later in the batting order.
Joining Wert in the back half of the batting order, freshman duo Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold have made themselves indispensable. Batting .423 and .389, respectively, they have ensured there is no lull before the order rotates back to Wilmes.
Preseason All-Southeastern Conference outfielder Cayla Kessinger has also begun to fulfill her lofty expectations after a slow start. Over the first five games the star outfielder was just 4-15. In the four contests since she is 7-14 with three homers and seven RBI.
The powerful Missouri offense will have to be careful to not get tripped up by four teams that have played a combined 13 games due to weather or COVID-19 related issues. The lack of games could work in the opposition’s favor, giving them a chance to surprise the Tigers.
Weather is also a factor to watch in this tournament. Rain is in the forecast on Friday and Sunday in Mobile.