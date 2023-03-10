LSU (7-3, 1-2 SEC) toppled Missouri (9-6, 0-3 SEC) 5-2 on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The loss was MU's fifth straight.
LSU won the doubles point with 6-2 and 6-3 victories.
In singles, MU's Mae Canete beat LSU's Kylie Collins 6-1, 6-2. However, Missouri lost four of the next five ensuing matches to give LSU the victory.
Missouri's next match is against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
Stephens softball splits doubleheader with Southern Baptist
Stephens softball took one of two games in a doubleheader Friday against Southern Baptist University at Battle High School.
In the first game, Southern Baptist coasted to a 5-0 victory, as the Bearcats' Jenna Daggett and the Stars' Elise Kendrick were engaged in a pitchers' duel. Daggett pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out seven and allowing six hits.
Kendrick looked strong through five innings, only allowing two hits. However, she surrendered five hits in the sixth inning, leading to five runs by Southern Baptist. Kendrick pitched all seven innings in the loss.
The Stars' bats woke up in the second game, winning 5-4 in walk-off fashion in the eighth inning. Senior first baseman Anabel Throckmorton led the Stars with three hits and two runs scored, while sophomore catcher Ellie Kliethermes recorded two hits and two RBI.
The Bearcats tied the game in the seventh before the Stars' Lindsay Picha scored the winning run in extras.