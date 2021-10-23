Missouri women's swim and dive beat Arkansas Saturday in a dual meet by a score of 174.5-125.5.
The Tigers placed first in nine of the meets 14 swimming events, with the dive team placing first in both the one meter and three meter dives. Diver Sarah Rousseau placed first in both diving events, earning scores of 282.90 in the one meter and 330.38 in the three meter.
Senior Allison Bloebaum had a strong showing for Missouri, winning both the 1000 yard freestyle (9:56.45) and the 500 yard freestyle (4:52.83). Fifth year Sarah Thompson also had a strong meet, winning the 200 backstroke (1:56.85) and was the third leg of the Tigers first place 200 Medley Relay team (Meredith Rees, Molly Winer, Megan Keil, 1:37.76)
Other Missouri swimmers with first place finishes include Molly Gowans in the 200 freestyle (1:48.16); Brecken Merkel in the 200 butterfly (2:02.57); Megan Keil in the 50 free (22.22); and Meredith Rees in the 200 IM (2:02.50).
Missouri's next meet will be at home against Michigan at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5th.
Stephens women's soccer loses close match to Lyon College
Stephens college got on the board early against Lyon College Saturday afternoon off the foot of forward Kailee Wisber, finishing the first half up 1-0. Lyon would tie things up 1-1 in the second and take things into overtime, where the Fighting Scots would score again winning the match 2-1.
The Stars were dominant on offense, out shooting the Fighting Scots 28-12 (15-9 shots on goal) and attempting 11 corner kicks compared to Lyon's four. Lyon's goalie Rhyan Hioki was the difference maker. She was able to keep things close for Lyon, making fourteen saves and shutting down the Stars.
Stephens' next match is at Columbia College at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26th.
Columbia College women's volleyball is dominant in 3-1 win over Olivet Nazarene
After Olivet Nazarene won the first set 25-22, Columbia College stepped on the gas, winning the next three sets (25-17, 25-14, 25-18) to cruise to a 3-1 win.
The fourth set was the Cougars strongest of the evening, recording 19 kills, one error and a 66.7% attack efficiency. The win moves the Cougars record to 24-7.
Columbia College women's volleyball wins 3-2 thriller over Central Methodist
In a back-and-forth match, Columbia College was able to win the fourth and fifth sets to cap off a competitive 3-2 win against Central Methodist (22-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12).
The Cougars performance was a mixed bag in their second Saturday matchup, recording eight errors in the first and third sets and only three in the fourth and two in the second and fifth sets. Columbia was able to record more kills (68-61) than the Eagles and a higher hit percentage in the team's win (.285-.271).
Columbia will host Lyon College at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29th.
Columbia College women's cross country places first in NAIA Mid-States Classic
Columbia College's women's cross country won the Mid-States Classic Saturday, placing three runners in the top 15. Columbia College defeated two ranked opponents - No. 20 Oklahoma City and No. 24 Hastings (Neb.).
The Cougars top 15 finishers were Peri Welch at third (18:14.98), Jada O'Donnell at 13th (19:09.71) and Mikayla Sehlmeyer at 14th (19:13.87).
Columbia women's cross country's next race will be at the AMC Cross Country Championships on at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5th at Cosmo Park in Columbia, MO.
Columbia College men's cross country places 15th in NAIA Mid-States Classic
It was a rough day for the men's cross country team at Columbia College, finishing in 15th place out of 22 at the Mid-States Classic and placing only three runners in the top 100.
Alexander Dukes was the Cougars best runner Saturday, finishing in 23rd (26:55.28). Charlie Werth and Brock Fischer would finish 98th (29:16.57) and 99th (29:18.83) respectfully.
Columbia men's cross country's next race will be at the AMC Cross Country Championships on at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5th at Cosmo Park in Columbia, MO.
Missouri's Elys Ventura moves on to semi-finals at ITA Central Regional Tennis tournament
Elys Ventura won two matches Saturday in the singles main consideration bracket of the ITA Central Regionals to move on to the semifinals.
Ventura played Nebraska Omaha's Madison Gallegos in the round of 16 Saturday, beating her in straight sets (6-1, 7-6). In the quarter finals, Ventura beat Tulsa's Leonor Oliviera in straight sets as well (6-4, 6-2).
Ventura will play Kansas State's Ioana Gheorghita in the semifinal round at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Columbia College Bowling plays in Lindenwood Lions Classic
Columbia College women's bowling sits at third place out of ten Saturday after finishing its first set of round robin play in the Lindenwood Lions Classic.
The Cougars won six of their eight matches and had some notable individual results. Lindsay Tribble placed 8th overall, Katyn Fischer took 12th, Jordyn Czerw finished 14th and Brianna Acord finished 22nd.
The Cougars will bowl again Sunday to finish the final two round robin sets.