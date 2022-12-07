Missourian hosts annual Progress Awards at the Blue Note

Elizabeth Stephens, left, presents Maddie Gentry, right, with a large check from Wakefield-BioChar on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. Gentry was awarded with a $1,000 scholarship and recognized for her forward thinking about the future of the Columbia community.
Catherine Armbrust, right-center, hugs Gayle Link, left-center, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. Both Armbrust and Link represented CoMo Mobile Aid Collective as recipients of the Community Nonprofit Progress Award.
The Columbia Missourian held the 6th annual Progress Awards at the Blue Note on Tuesday night. The awards given out were for community contributions in education, health care, social justice, arts, sustainability, entrepreneurship, community nonprofits, civic engagement, and the Sherman Brown Award. Thom Lutz was the recipient of the Sherman Brown award which recognizes a community member who, “serves neighbors, patrons, or customers with the highest esteem.”