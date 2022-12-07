 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missourian hosts annual Progress Awards at the Blue Note

Missourian hosts annual Progress Awards at the Blue Note

The Columbia Missourian held the 6th annual Progress Awards at the Blue Note on Tuesday night. The awards given out were for community contributions in education, health care, social justice, arts, sustainability, entrepreneurship, community nonprofits, civic engagement, and the Sherman Brown Award. Thom Lutz was the recipient of the Sherman Brown award which recognizes a community member who, “serves neighbors, patrons, or customers with the highest esteem.”

December Harmon laughs during her acceptance speech on Tuesday, Dec. 6,

December Harmon laughs during her acceptance speech on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. Harmon was the recipient of the Progress in Civic Engagement award.
Elizabeth Stephens, left, presents Maddie Gentry, right, with a large check from

Elizabeth Stephens, left, presents Maddie Gentry, right, with a large check from Wakefield-BioChar on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. Gentry was awarded with a $1,000 scholarship and recognized for her forward thinking about the future of the Columbia community.
Hongbin “Bill” Ma speaks at the Missourian Progress Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6,

Hongbin “Bill” Ma speaks at the Missourian Progress Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. Ma was the winner of this year’s Progress in Entrepreneurship award.
Stephen Bybee walks off stage at the Missourian Progress Awards on Tuesday,

Stephen Bybee walks off stage at the Missourian Progress Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. Bybee won the award for Progress in Sustainability.
Catherine Armbrust, right-center, hugs Gayle Link, left-center, on Tuesday, Dec.

Catherine Armbrust, right-center, hugs Gayle Link, left-center, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at The Blue Note in Columbia. Both Armbrust and Link represented CoMo Mobile Aid Collective as recipients of the Community Nonprofit Progress Award.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo editor, fall 2022 Studying photo and documentary journalism Reach me at mammft@missouri.edu.

  • I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently majoring in journalism and documentary with a minor in film studies. Reach me at: smpzk3@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you