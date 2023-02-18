Missouri swim and dive concluded the SEC Championships on Saturday in College Station, Texas.
The men’s team finished sixth with 725.5 points, accumulating four podium finishes during the week. The women’s team finished 11th with 418 points.
Fifth-year Jack Dahlgren picked up his second podium of the week, placing third in the 200-yard backstroke after finishing in 1 minute, 39.80 seconds, earning the men 27 points. Dahlgren had a career week, placing second in the 200 free on Thursday and setting a school best in that distance in his leg of the 800 free relay on Tuesday. MU’s Clement Secchi and Sam Brown both reached the consolation final, finishing in ninth and 15th, respectively, adding 32 points to the men.
In the women’s 200 backstroke, senior Meredith Rees placed 15th, finishing in 1:54.54and earning 12 points.
Senior Ben Patton finished the championship round of the 200 breaststroke in 1:53.35, placing seventh and earning 23 points. MU’s Will Goodwin made the consolation final, placing 10th and earning 17 points. In the bonus final, junior Frederik Rindshøj placed 20th and earned 5 points.
In the women’s 200 breaststroke, MU’s Malin Grosse and Katrina Brathwaite both made the consolation final, placing ninth and 10th, respectively, and earning 37 total points for the women’s team.
Fifth-year Molly Gowans made the consolation final for the women’s 100 free and finished in 48.60, placing 11th and earning 16 points. Junior Sierra Smith placed 24th in the event, earning one point. On the men’s side, sophomore Grant Bochenski placed 19th in the 100 free, earning six points.
MU diver Carlo Lopez placed seventh in the men’s platform dive, scoring 315.95 points and earning 23 points for the Tigers.
In the 400 free relays, the men’s team of Bochenski, Dahlgren, Patton and Secchi placed fifth in 2:50.29, earning 50 points. The women’s team of Gowans, Smith, Ashley Gill and Alex Moderski placed ninth, earning 40 points.
Florida won the men’s SEC Championship, their 11th in a row and 45th overall. The Gators also won the women’s championship, their 19th overall and first since 2009.
Missouri will return next week and host the Mizzou Qualifier at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia on Saturday and Sunday.
Missouri softball stays undefeated in Panther Invitational
No. 23-ranked Missouri softball won both of its games to start the Panther Invitational in Miami . The Tigers improved to 8-2 on the season after beating Florida International University 8-0 in a five-inning contest and Butler 5-1.
In the first game of the day, Missouri’s offense started hot. The Tigers scored one run in the first inning and followed it up with a five-run third.
Jenna Laird continued to provide in the leadoff spot, scoring the first run in both innings. Both Alex Honnold and Riley Frizell came up big for the Tigers with runners in scoring position as both athletes posted three RBI in the game. Frizell ended the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to enforce the mercy rule.
Pitcher Jordan Webber threw a no-hitter for Missouri and was credited for the win against FIU. Webber only allowed two base runners via walk and struck out four batters in the contest.
The second of the two Saturday games saw Butler get out to an early lead in the top of the first, until Missouri answered back with a two-run single from Maddie Snider. This was the first two of Snider’s three RBI in the contest. Laird followed Snider with an RBI single to finish a three-run second inning.
The Tigers extended their lead 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Kara Daly run on an error and another RBI single from Snider.
Missouri’s pitching continued to shine as Cierra Harrison and Megan Schumacher held Butler to only six total hits in the game. Harrison was credited with the win, pitching five innings and earning eight strike outs.
Missouri softball had success in the Sunshine State on Friday as well, crushing Butler 15-0 and handling Pittsburgh 5-2 in the opening games of the FIU Panther Invitational weekend.
The Tigers run-ruled the Bulldogs in the fifth inning in their first game thanks to home runs from Kara Daly, Katie Chester and Julia Crenshaw.
Laurin Krings relieved her teammate in the fourth inning, holding the Panthers to two hits in 3⅔ innings of work to earn the win. Taylor Pannell came into the circle in the seventh inning to close out the game.
Missouri next faces Pittsburg in the championship game of the Panthers Invitational at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Miami, Florida.
Stephens basketball loses second straight
Stephens lost 79-71 at home to Williams Baptist (AR) at Silverthorne Arena. The game marked the Stars’ final game of the regular season.
Stephens (16-10, 11-9 American Midwest Conference) has lost four of its last five games.
Senior Tashawn Ducker scored a team-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Senior Alayasia Douglas scored 13 points and added seven assists and six steals. Senior Marveen Ross had 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Stars were in good shape early in the game, outscoring their opponents 21-17 at the end of the first quarter, but their shooting percentage fell in the second quarter. The team was also unable to find its form in the second half and eventually lost the game.
Stephens finished fifth in the AMC. This year marks the Stars’ first tournament appearance. The team will take on Williams Baptist in the first round of the AMC tournament on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
Cougars women’s basketball winning streak continues
Columbia College women’s basketball outscored Hannibal-LaGrange 100-45 on the road in Hannibal. The Cougars, who have won 11-straight games, enter the tournament in first place in the conference.
After ranking second in the AMC in each of the previous two seasons, Columbia (23-4,18-2 AMC) took first place this season because of its outstanding play.
Columbia showed its usual toughness in its game against Hannibal, leading by 34 points at the end of the first half. The Cougars continued to pull away in the second half, earning their final regular-season win of the season.
The Cougars will take on Cottey College at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Columbia College softball loses two in double header
No. 16 Columbia College (1-6) lost both of its games to start the NAIA KC Softball Spring Invitational. The first of the two losses came from Park University, who defeated the Cougars 7-4. Abigail Pringer gave Columbia College some late game momentum with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning; however, the Cougars could not complete the final inning comeback.
Game two was a blowout, as Baker University stomped Columbia College 8-0 and scored in every inning except the fifth. The Cougars were held to only three hits in the game, while Park recorded 14.
The Cougars next face Benedictine University at 11 a.m. Sunday in Kansas City.
Cougars baseball takes down No. 21 Concordia University
Columbia College baseball improved to 7-1 as it defeated Concordia University 7-6 Saturday. The Cougars led the entire contest after taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
Following a run in the second and two in the third, Concordia closed the gap to a 4-3 lead for Columbia Colleg until Brayden McGinnis made it a two-run lead with a solo homer to left field. The Cougars extended their lead to four in the top of the sixth, and were able to hold off a Concordia comeback.
Columbia College will next face Dakota State University at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Joe Bucker Stadium in Joplin, Missouri.
Columbia College edges out victory against Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College men’s basketball secured a 55-53 last-second win over Hannibal-LaGrange University on the road.
The Cougars (19-8, 11-4 AMC) found themselves in a 53-53 tie (8-16, 3-13 AMC) with 13 seconds left in the game.
Senior Tony Burks drove into the paint and drew a foul that allowed him to put the Cougars up by two. After a failed shot attempt by Hannibal-LaGrange at the buzzer, it was all over.
Sophomore Collin Parker led the game in scoring with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting and also grabbed six rebounds.
Columbia College secures top two finishes in AMC Indoor Championships
Columbia men’s track and field finished in first place on Saturday at the AMC Indoor Championships, while the women’s team finished second.
For the men, there were seven first-place finishes coming from Carter Brocato, Jason Parker, Grant Erisman, Gavin Frantz and the 4x800m relay team.
This is the Cougars’ fifth team championship in men‘s track and field.
There were five first-place finishes for the women with three coming from Lily Ashrafzadeh, one from Khristen Bryant and one from the distance medley relay team.
Both teams will next compete in the NAIA Indoor Nationals that begin at 12:30 p.m. Mar. 1 in Brookings, South Dakota.
Columbia College bowling competes in the Hoosier Classic
The Columbia College bowling team finishes its regular season with the Hoosier Classic in Indianapolis. After game two of the competition, the Cougars sit in 28th place, while Jordyn Czerw also sits in 28th in individual scoring. Czerw posted scores of 237 and 195 in the first two games.
Columbia College will continue competition in the Hoosier classic on Saturday, and will next compete in the NAIA Unaffiliated Group Tournament on Feb. 25 and 26.