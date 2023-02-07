Mizzou Black Creatives hosts the Blackity Black Poetry Slam

Mizzou Black Creatives President N’ya Fritz speaks with slam poets before the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the slam poetry event.
Uzo Chukwu, left, and Kendall Williams snap as they listen to a poem during the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Chukwu and Williams performed personal slam poems during the event.
Cydney Perkins performs her poem, “The White Man’s Burden,” during the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. In her poem, Perkins recounted a question that she was asked in an interview. “What have you done for diversity on this campus? As if my melanated skin radiating in this room wasn’t enough,” Perkins said.
Mizzou Black Creatives hosted the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the event. As Mizzou Black Creatives continues to celebrate Black History Month, students shared deeply personal stories about their lived experiences through poetry.
Emcee Marjai Neal encouraged the audience to participate in slam poetry etiquette, including snapping their fingers, lightly stomping their feet, or humming in agreement.
"I want you to let them know that we hear you," Neal said. "We see you. You are loved, and we appreciate your art."
The audience provided emotional support and encouragement for one another throughout the event.