Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight in the Southeastern Conference with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.
The Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4 SEC) did it with the long ball, hitting 15 3-pointers to continue its longest league win streak to match the 1994 national champions who won their last 10 SEC regular-season games that year.
Moody had four 3-pointers as Arkansas reached 20 victories for a second straight year under coach Eric Musselman.
The Razorbacks got going from way outside in the first half to open a double-digit lead that South Carolina (6-13, 4-11) could not overcome.
Justin Smith had had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15, tying his career high with five 3-pointers.
(8) Alabama 70, Auburn 58: Jaden Shackelford scored 23 points, made five 3-pointers and helped Alabama quash a second-half threat in a victory over rival Auburn.
Shackelford helped the Crimson Tide (20-6, 15-2 SEC) score 10 straight points after the Tigers (12-14, 6-11) pulled to within five late.
Alabama had just secured its first SEC title in 19 years at Mississippi State over the weekend and followed that by completing its first season sweep of Auburn since 2014-15. The Tide cut down the nets to celebrate the league championship after the win.
Top 25
(3) Baylor 94, (6) West Virginia 89: Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and Baylor beat West Virginia to clinch the Bears’ first Big 12 regular season championship.
Baylor (19-1, 11-1 Big 12) bounced back in a big way from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor struggled in its two previous games coming off a nearly three-week layoff because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
After managing just 58 points against the Jayhawks, the Bears maintained their energy and scoring touch until the very end against the Mountaineers (17-7, 10-5).
(4) Illinois 76, (2) Michigan 53: Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and Illinois dismantled Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines.
Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini (19-6, 15-4) kept Michigan from clinching the Big Ten title and boosted their own chances at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points, and Kofi Cockburn added 12.
Eli Brooks scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Michigan. The Wolverines (18-2, 13-2) looked physically overwhelmed for much of the night, unable to create good shots against the Illinois defense and unable to keep the Illini off the boards. It was an eye-opening blowout — especially since Michigan has rolled to similar margins of victory against other good teams this season.
(18) Texas Tech 68, TCU 49: Kyler Edwards scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to help Texas Tech take control, and the Red Raiders rolled to a victory over TCU.
The Red Raiders (16-8, 8-7 Big 12) followed a nine-point home victory over No. 15 Texas with another strong effort to answer a season-worst three-game losing streak that dropped them below .500 in conference play.
Edwards started a 7-0 finishing run in the first half with a layup and capped it with a 3-pointer for a 36-22 lead. The junior guard’s 3 midway through the second half pushed the margin to 54-31.
