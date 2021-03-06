More than half a million Missourians have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 356 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 480,352.
DHSS reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,161 in the state since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers are updated as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data are due to timing.
- 1,492,499 total doses administered
- 979,724 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 514,281 Missourians have received a second dose
- 16.0% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 8.4% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is delayed two days. There were 1,001 total hospitalizations in the state with 29% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,288 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 327.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS began reporting only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, more than 4.2 million Missourians had received a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test at least once.
Missouri has a 4.4% 7-day positivity rate accoording to the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days before reopening.