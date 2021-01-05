MU’s chess teams are going head to head with rivals this week in the sport’s most competitive tournament of the season: the 2020 Pan-American Intercollegiate Championship Online.
MU has a first (men’s) and second (women’s) team in the tournament, which began Monday and wraps up Wednesday. Both teams hope to advance to the President’s Cup, a more prestigious competition held later in the year.
After the first day of competition and three rounds of play, the first team had won all its games while the second team won two thirds of its games, women’s team member Begim Tokhirjonova said.
“It’s the first time Mizzou has had a women’s chess team, so it’s new and something very exciting,” Tokhirjonova said. “We have very good players but little experience because it’s our first competition ever.”
Teams comprised of four players are ranked based on the coefficient players get when they start playing chess and competing in tournaments. Ratings increase as players gain points and beat players with higher rankings, MU chess coach Cristian Chirila said.
The men’s team went into the championships ranked fourth, which Chirila believes will give the players the confidence they need to produce a good result.
“A lot of teams have very good players, so it’s going to be a fight until the end,” Chirila said. He thinks the men’s team has a chance of finishing in the top four or even winning the championship.
The tournament is being held online because of COVID-19 and because many of the players are international students. The online format changes the nature of the game a bit, Chirila said.
“Overall, it’s a different feeling than when you face players in person,” Chirila said. “The psychology between the players diminishes online.”
Chirila said the teams prepare for the tournament throughout the year, with players practicing around 10 hours per week and putting in individual prep time.
Both teams had a chess training camp the week before Christmas to address the players’ weaknesses and improve on their strengths.
“In my opinion, we left no stone unturned in preparation for this year’s competition,” Chirila said.
Chirila believes all his players will do well but has particularly high expectations for grandmaster Grigoriy Oparin, who is the highest ranked player in the tournament.
Tokhirjonova said that although players are ambitious, they have to refrain from taking risks and remember to put the team first.
“In a team, a player has to be more responsible about what they are doing,” she said.
Each team will play three games per day with a time control of G/90 with a 30-second increment. This means that there are 90 minutes of main time per player with an increment of 30 seconds per move starting from move one, according to the tournament’s guidelines.
Opponents are decided based on the results of each round, Chirila said.
“It’s a very competitive tournament,” Tokhirjonova said.