Missouri women’s golf opened its spring season by shooting 1-under 575 in the first day of competition at the FAU Paradise Invitational on Monday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Tigers sit in fifth place and trail leader Vanderbilt by 21 strokes.
Pacing the Tigers after 36 holes is Sophia Yoemans. The senior fired a 1-under 71 in the morning and followed it up with a 69 in the afternoon to finish the day 4 under. Yoemans is tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard heading into Tuesday’s final round. Florida Atlantic’s Letizia Bagnoli leads all individuals at 12 under after shooting back-to-back 66s.
None of the other four MU starters finished the day under par. Kate Bibby (1 over) is tied for 25th, Sky Sload (2 over) is tied for 29th and Melanie Walker and Emily Staples (3 over) are tied for 33rd.
Tuesday’s final round will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The Tigers will start on holes 5-8.