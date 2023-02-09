A team at MU has been working for decades to identify the once-buried remains of Native Americans in the university's collection and return them to the tribes they belong to.
Within the next year, MU plans to return more than 1,000 remains to these tribes. Meanwhile, public knowledge about tribal remains is putting pressure on institutions nationwide to make a determined effort to give them back to their rightful owners.
When Congress passed a law in 1990 to set a course for Native Americans to reclaim burial remains, universities and museums were asked to identify and return them.
A January report by the nonprofit news organization ProPublica identified more than 100,000 remains in dozens of universities, museums and other institutions that have not yet been returned.
Using National Park Service data, the publication ranked the institutions by the number of remains they held. MU ranked No. 13 on the list, holding 2,501 remains, with 6% of its collection successfully given back to tribes.
The rest are not yet able to be returned, meaning they have either not been identified, matched to tribes or registered with the National Park Service.
Native Americans in Missouri
Nine native tribes lived in Missouri before the Indian Removal Act of 1830 sent them to reservations: the Illini, Chickasaw, Otoe-Missouria, Osage, Sac and Fox, Delaware, Ioway, Kanza, Quapaw and Shawnee.
From 1830 onward, the state's history with Native Americans took a darker turn.
The 1830 act pushed at least 50,000 tribal members living east of the Mississippi River to reservations in "Indian Territory," land that eventually became the state of Oklahoma. The forced march would later be known as the Trail of Tears.
The tribes wound their way across nine states, including southern Missouri, on their way to Oklahoma. Thousands died of disease, starvation and exposure along the way. Many were buried where they fell or entombed in other sacred spaces.
As time went on, those remains and other buried items were excavated by archeologists and anthropologists, often by accident. But for years, there was no legislation directing institutions to preserve them or return them to the appropriate tribes.
Then in 1990, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA, documented the criteria for reclaiming remains and other sacred objects.
As a federally funded institution, MU is required to make all remains available for return for tribes to reclaim their ancestors. Candy Sall, the director of the Museum of Anthropology at MU, is the main contact between tribes and the university.
Sall has studied the law closely and understands the magnitude of giving ancestors back to their proper owners. She isn't just trying to comply with the law, she said, but to make sure the remains are returned home.
Remains at MU
When an MU research team finds Native American artifacts or remains during an excavation — or they are given to the university — they are immediately added to a National Park Service register.
Sall and her team then begin the process of identifying the items and searching for their owners.
"All of our individuals are on the national NAGPRA inventory, available for claim by a letter from a tribe," she said.
At MU, the collection of remains is kept in an off-campus storage facility, in a secure room away from the wing in Ellis Library where the Museum of Anthropology is located.
The room is climate-controlled to protect the remains, which are wrapped in muslin that doesn't allow any chemical influence to damage the items.
Experts use a precise procedure to determine tribal affiliation, which includes a study of clothing and pottery, and a search for distinguishing marks. Many types of marks can deternine tribal affiliation but most are either carved or engraved symbols.
Geography also plays a big part in identification, with certain stones or wear on an item indicating the part of the country were they where located.
Once remains or items have been culturally identified, Sall and her team can take one of two actions: If they have a good contact with a specific tribe, they can first reach out directly, or they can notify a number of tribes through the Park Service register and let them take a look to confirm ownership.
Making it more difficult, remains are sometimes claimed by multiple tribes. In that case, one tribe usually takes the lead and steers the repatriation effort. Other tribes can ask for accommodation, requesting to pray over the remains, for example, while working with the leading tribe.
Tracing ownership
Before Nov. 16, 1990, anyone who came across the remains of Native Americans had free rein. Some donated the remains to academic institutions or museums, some reburied them and others kept them.
Institutions could store the remains in their museums for decades until NAGPRA changed the system for museums, federal agencies and universities.
According to the National Park Service, the act requires institutions to identify the remains, report them to the government, actively communicate with tribes and give notice if the remains are to be moved.
Once a tribe claims remains or items, other tribes have 30 days to dispute the claim or make the case for ownership. After 30 days without contested ownership, a tribe can begin to make arrangements to gather them.
All federally funded institutions must comply with the act. This includes museums, both private and those affiliated with universities, federal agencies and law enforcement units.
More than repatriation
Most of the remains returned so far from MU have been claimed by the Otoe-Missouria tribe, now based in Red Rock, Oklahoma. MU has also returned remains to the Osage Nation, the Sac, Fox Nation and the Chickasaw Nation.
The complex process of repatriation takes time for both the tribes and the institutions.
"Setting up and planning these meetings takes months, even years," Sall said.
A recent meeting demonstrated that meticulous planning. Sall met with tribes in January to begin the return of 140 remains and cultural items after two years of identification and scheduling.
More conferences are on the horizon to discuss another 550 culturally affiliated items.
After the remains or items are claimed, Sall will help the tribes receive them, whether that means transporting them or arranging for tribes to come to Columbia to reclaim them.
The goal of the museum and the Anthropology Department is to make sure remains are returned, but reparations are more than a physical exchange. It's an exchange of power from an institution to the tribe.
"Once it's in their name, everything is in their hands," Sall said.
The space within the Museum of Anthropology is now being guided by Native American tribes. One of its first exhibits since moving to Ellis Library will be in conjunction with the Osage Nation, showing artifacts, relaying history through graphics and even having English words translated into the nation's language.
"We want Native voices in the museum," Sall said.
While the work of repatriation can be formidable, it can also be also humbling, she said.
"We're happy to see the tribal members come and know that all of our work is coming to this," Sall said.
"But it's a humble time knowing that the remains have been sitting in a museum and we are able to get them home."