Missouri finished eighth as a team at the Husky Invitational held in Bremerton, Washington. The Tigers finished the two day tournament at 1 under as a team.
Junior Yu-Ta Tsai had the best showing in the tournament, shooting 5-under 211 for the three rounds, and even-par 72 on the final day of the tournament. He tied for eighth individually with Oregon’s Owen Avrit and Boise State’s Joe Neuheisel. It was Tsai’s second career top-10 finish.
Tsai finished four strokes behind Oregon State’s Brandon Eyre, who posted a final round 69 to leapfrog four players on his way to the individual title.
Eyre’s final round wasn’t enough to propel the Beavers to the team title. They finished the tournament at 14 under, four strokes behind co-champions Washington and Nevada.
Charlie Crockett finished the two-day tournament strong, shooting a 69 on the final day and moving him up 18 spots on the leaderboard to a tie for 26th in his Missouri debut. Crockett had four birdies on the day including three on the back nine.
Sophomore transfer Jack Lundin finished the tournament tied for 31st at 3 over after a disappointing 78 in the final round.
Columbia native Jack Parker finished tied for 52nd at 6 over. He closed the event with a round of 80.
Tommy Boone finished at 10 over for the tournament and in a tie for 63rd.
The Tigers will next compete in the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate on Oct. 2-4 in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Columbia College women’s golf finishes 10th in Lady Panther Fall Invitational
The Columbia College women’s golf team finished 10th out of 17 in the Lady Panther Fall Invitational hosted by Drury University.
Haleigh Berrey, Lillian Knipfel and Lauren Hawley finished highest on the leaderboard for the Cougars, all tying for 35th at 22 over for the two-round tournament. Emily Strunck finished tied for 48th at 26 over. Sydney Willingham finished tied for 63rd.
The Cougars will return home for their next event. They’ll host the Columbia College Cougar Classic at Columbia Country Club on Oct. 4-5.
Columbia College volleyball wins conference opener against Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College volleyball went on the road Tuesday to defeat Hannibal-LaGrange 3-0 in their American Midwest Conference opener.
The Cougars won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-10 and the third set 25-17 to clinch their eighth straight win.
Sidney Branson led Columbia with eight kills. Ellie Rockers had 7 kills, and Danielle Prior added 5 kills.
The Cougars improved to 15-4 overall, and 1-0 in American Midwest Conference action.
Stars open conference play with loss to UHSP
Stephens College volleyball opened American Midwest Conference action with a four-set loss (25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22) to University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Tuesday in St. Louis.
The game marks the second straight defeat for the Stars, and their fifth consecutive loss to UHSP — a streak dating back to 2018.
The two teams were relatively even throughout the match on paper, with the slight edge favoring the Eutectics.
Isabelle Benson led the Stars with 14 kills, while Isabelle Marquier had the higher hit percentage at .400.
The Eutectics were led by Sierra Sagucio who recorded a team high 14 kills, and Darlene Zediker who had 11.
Stephens will next face Hannibal-LaGrange Friday at 6:00 p.m. The Stars have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games against the Trojans.