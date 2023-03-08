 Skip to main content
MU raises money at annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event

University of Missouri students stuffed a variety of animals at the Campus Activities Planning Board's annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event on Tuesday. Participants chose between a tiger, giraffe, elephant, bear and bulldog to stuff during the event. Each also got its own fabric heart. Caring, Bearing, Sharing raises money for the on campus food bank, Tiger Pantry. Tiger Pantry serves MU students, faculty and staff with non-perishable items and fresh produce.

Students stuff their animals at the Campus Activities Planning Board's annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event

Students stuff their animals at the University of Missouri Campus Activities Planning Board's annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Participants chose between a tiger, giraffe, elephant, bear and bulldog to stuff during the event.
Marissa Hoang, 5, examines her mother’s giraffe on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Marissa Hoang, 5, examines her mother’s giraffe on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Marissa attended the Caring, Bearing, Sharing event with her mother Hoa Hoang and older sister, Anna Hoang, 9.
PJ Serensits replenishes the stuffing for Campus Activities Planning Board

PJ Serensits replenishes the stuffing for Campus Activities Planning Board’s annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia.The event benefited Tiger Pantry which provides food and other household necessities to MU students, faculty and staff members.
Kendall Mason stuffs her tiger on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Kendall Mason stuffs her tiger on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Mason said she came to the event “for two reasons: helping out Tiger Pantry because it’s something I’m passionate about and who doesn’t want to make a stuffed animal.”
Angelica Vigil, right, stuffs her bulldog with her friend Isis Irving

Angelica Vigil, right, stuffs her bulldog with her friend Isis Irving during the Caring, Bearing, Sharing event on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Students could bring five canned goods, donate $5 or transfer a meal swipe to Tiger Pantry to participate in the event.
