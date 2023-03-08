MU raises money at annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event

Students stuff their animals at the University of Missouri Campus Activities Planning Board's annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Participants chose between a tiger, giraffe, elephant, bear and bulldog to stuff during the event.
Marissa Hoang, 5, examines her mother’s giraffe on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Marissa attended the Caring, Bearing, Sharing event with her mother Hoa Hoang and older sister, Anna Hoang, 9.
Angelica Vigil, right, stuffs her bulldog with her friend Isis Irving during the Caring, Bearing, Sharing event on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Students could bring five canned goods, donate $5 or transfer a meal swipe to Tiger Pantry to participate in the event.
Kendall Mason stuffs her tiger on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Mason said she came to the event “for two reasons: helping out Tiger Pantry because it’s something I’m passionate about and who doesn’t want to make a stuffed animal.”
PJ Serensits replenishes the stuffing for Campus Activities Planning Board’s annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event on Tuesday at the MU Student Center in Columbia.The event benefited Tiger Pantry which provides food and other household necessities to MU students, faculty and staff members.
University of Missouri students stuffed a variety of animals at the Campus Activities Planning Board's annual Caring, Bearing, Sharing event on Tuesday. Participants chose between a tiger, giraffe, elephant, bear and bulldog to stuff during the event. Each also got its own fabric heart. Caring, Bearing, Sharing raises money for the on campus food bank, Tiger Pantry. Tiger Pantry serves MU students, faculty and staff with non-perishable items and fresh produce.