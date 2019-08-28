For the second time this season, Missouri soccer will host an opponent it has never faced in its 23-year history when Cincinnati pays a visit to Walton Stadium on Thursday night.
After beginning the new campaign with a pair of victories over Southern Miss and at Ohio State, the Tigers have a chance to secure their first 3-0 start insince 2012.
After the 1-0 Southern Miss win that frustrated coach Bryan Blitz at times, MU’s 3-1 triumph in Columbus, Ohio, brought some national attention to both the team and its top scorer. The Tigers received six votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches’ poll, and Julissa Cisneros, who has scored four goals in two games, was an honorable mention in Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week.
Cisneros’ winning strike against Southern Miss and her hat trick against Ohio State should make her the primary focus of a Cincinnati defense which shut out St. John’s in a season-opening win before falling 2-0 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.
The Bearcats could have been routed by the Hokies if not for goalkeeper Madison Less, who stopped 10 of the 12 shots she faced and earned the American Athletic Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week honor. The Cincinnati attack failed to place a single shot on goal in the match.
Missouri would do well to emulate Virginia Tech’s statistical domination of the Bearcats. If the Tigers can dominate the midfield possession battles as the Hokies did, Missouri will limit Cincinnati’s chances while overwhelming Less with several of their own, something Blitz noted the team struggled to do against Southern Miss.
After taking an early lead against the Golden Eagles via Cisneros’ goal in the second minute last Thursday, the Tigers lost their urgency and Southern Miss began to build up more attacks. Blitz specifically noted his team’s slowness in midfield as a reason for the lull.
Just as Cisneros has scored all four of Missouri’s goals this season, Cincinnati’s Vanessa DiNardo has provided all the offense for the Bearcats. The sophomore scored twice in the St. John’s victory and earned a place on the All-AAC rookie team last year.
Thursday’s matchup kicks off a stretch of six successive home games for the Tigers, who will next hit the road when Southeastern Conference play begins in September. Xavier will visit Walton Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the second game of the homestand.
MU’s game against Cincinnati will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Walton Stadium. Fans can stream it on SEC Network+.
