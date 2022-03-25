Missouri women's tennis fell 6-1 to No. 38 Alabama on Friday. It was the Tigers' fourth straight loss.
Missouri (6-13, 1-5 SEC) went 0-2 in doubles and 1-5 in singles. The lone Tiger victory came from Gabriela Martinez beating Anne Marie Hiser in three sets by scores of 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
Ellie Wright was the only Tiger other than Martinez to not lose in straight sets in singles competition. The win moved Alabama to 13-5 and 3-3 in SEC play.
The Tigers' next match will be at noon Sunday against No. 11 Auburn.