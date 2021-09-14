Missouri women’s golf finished the Sam Golden Invitational in 14th place among all teams that participated, finishing with a score of +12.
“We definitely saw some progress today on the course,” coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said in a news release. ... “Yesterday was a slow start for us.”
Individually, the Tigers’ highest finishers were Bri Bolden and Sophia Yoemans, who each finished even to place tied for 33rd at the event hosted by North Texas.
Missouri hosts the Johnie Imes Invitational from Sept. 27-29.
Columbia College volleyball tops Tabor
Columbia College volleyball improved to 13-4 Tuesday after beating Tabor College in straight sets.
The Cougars won 25-21, 25-21 and 25-17.
Columbia’s next game is 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s in Columbia.
13 saves from Dallam earns Stars a draw
Despite a total of 26 shots combined by both Willliam Penn and Stephens on Tuesday night at Battle High School, 90 minutes wasn’t long enough for either team to put the ball in the the net in a 0-0 draw.
The Statesmen put the majority of their shots on net, with Stephens goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam recording 13 saves during the match compared to William Penn’s Katja Bierman who only had to make six.
The Stars move to 3-3-1 and end their five game homestand at 3-1-1. It’ll be a short turnaround for Stephens, as it will travel to Bethel College to take on Threshers on Thursday.
The game will be the final tune up for first-year coach Bruce Palmbaum and his roster before entering conference play Sept. 25.
The Stars haven’t made the trip to Bethel since 2016 and the two sides have only met twice. The two split their first two encounters. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.